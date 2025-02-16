⁠“That’s disgusting”- Internet grossed out by Benny Blanco’s Valentine’s Day nacho cheese bathtub gift for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco's Valentine's Day surprise for fiancée Selena Gomez has sparked a wave of reactions online. Reportedly, Blanco filled a bathtub with nacho cheese, complete with a trail of tortilla chips leading to it. While some found the gesture amusing and unique, others criticized it for being wasteful and impractical.

Ad

On February 14, 2025, Blanco shared a video on Instagram showcasing the setup he had prepared for Gomez. The clip featured a path of tortilla chips spelling out "I [heart] You," leading to a bathtub filled with melted nacho cheese. In the caption, he wrote:

"When your fiancée isn't much of a flowers girl."

Gomez responded positively in the comments, writing, "I love everything about this.." However, the internet had mixed reactions to Blanco’s unconventional Valentine’s Day display. Social media users were quick to share their thoughts, with many expressing skepticism or outright disapproval.

Ad

Trending

"That’s disgusting. I would break up with him on the spot," one person said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You can tell when rich people do stuff knowing they don’t have to clean up after," another person wrote.

"He’s doing extras. If my girl likes nacho cheese, I’ll get her a bowl with nachos and cheese, print out a paper that says I love you, and call it a day," another netizen tweeted.

Ad

Others were more concerned about the food wastage, pointing out how excessive the gesture appeared.

"Proud that they have money to waste food," one person remarked.

"That’s not a flex, wasting food while some people can barely afford it. He could’ve left this between them," another person added.

"When you know you can just get the maid to do that," another person stated.

Ad

Some fans had a positive reaction to the gesture as well.

"One unforgettable Valentine’s gift," one person wrote.

"Benny Blanco really went all out with the queso dip bath for Selena Gomez—definitely a unique Valentine’s Day gift! Their relationship has such a fun and playful vibe," one person commented.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s relationship

Expand Tweet

Ad

The extravagant nature of Benny Blanco's surprise led to speculation about how much cheese was actually required to fill a bathtub. On February 14, Entertainment Weekly estimated that a standard 100-gallon tub would need approximately 120 cans of nacho cheese sauce, costing around $1,286.40. However, Blanco has not disclosed the specifics of how he executed the setup.

In their recent conversation with Interview Magazine on February 14, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez delved into the nuances of their creative partnership and personal relationship. Blanco expressed his admiration for Gomez's artistic vision, emphasizing the importance of listening to her ideas during their collaborative process.

Ad

He acknowledged that, at times, Gomez found it challenging to voice her thoughts, leading to anxiety about speaking up. Blanco's approach was to ensure she felt heard and valued, likening their dynamic to that of working with a great filmmaker. This mutual respect has been a cornerstone of their joint projects, including their upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

Ad

Reflecting on their engagement, Blanco shared insights into the proposal's planning and execution. He revealed that he orchestrated the event as a complete surprise, meticulously keeping details under wraps to maintain the element of shock.

Benny Blanco described the experience as nerve-wracking, especially as he had to conceal his intentions, leading to moments where Gomez grew suspicious of his unusual behavior. Despite these challenges, the proposal unfolded seamlessly, with Gomez expressing that it was "really sweet" and that "the right things were said."

Benny Blanco and Gomez's relationship has been in the spotlight since they confirmed their romance in December 2023. The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, with Blanco proposing during a picnic featuring their favorite Taco Bell items. Gomez later shared details about her engagement ring, which features a marquise-cut diamond, as reported by People on February 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback