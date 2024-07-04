"That's just not the type of energy bro got" - Trae Tha Truth defends J. Cole's decision to walk away from Kendrick-Drake rap beef

Trae Tha Truth has recently come out in support of J. Cole, who decided to maintain a distance from Drake and Kendrick Lamar's dispute. Also known as Frazier Other Thompson III, he is a rapper well-known for albums such as Same Thing Different Day, and Stuck In Motion.

While appearing at the BET Awards 2024, Trae spoke to AllHipHop, stating that he had been watching the news where it was reported that J. Cole seemingly tried to avoid getting involved in Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake. He added:

"And that wasn't the case. What people have to realize is that's just not the type of energy bro got. You know what I'm saying? He focused on him, he focused on his kids and just always stayed in his lane."

Trae Tha Truth referred to J. Cole by saying that people "wanted to see him rumble" without knowing that all of them had grown up together. He claimed that they were partners and continued:

"So for me, being a real brother to him, you got to respect if somebody like, 'Man, you know what, bro? I know I'm dope. I'm not questioning myself. I just feel like that's just not the energy that I'm on.'"

On the other hand, J. Cole's unreleased song Mama's Eyes was recently leaked on SoundCloud. While Cole has not shared any response or clarified anything about the track, it seemingly featured his conversation with an old friend.

The duo spoke up on coming out of the old life and dealing with the resulting emotions alongside the feeling of loneliness.

J. Cole responded to Kendrick Lamar's verses on Like That before the latter's beef with Drake

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef emerged from the latter's collaboration with J. Cole in a single titled First Person Shooter. Cole referred to himself alongside Kendrick and Drake in lyrics which stated:

"Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league / but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

Kendrick later made a guest appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's album We Don't Trust You, where his lyrics targeted Drake and Cole. Cole then responded by including a track titled 7 Minute Drill in his fourth mixtape, Might Delete Later, and referred to Lamar by rapping:

"He still doing shows but fell off like 'The Simpsons' / Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic / Your second sh*t put n*ggas to sleep but they gassed it / Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine."

Might Delete Later had 11 more songs in the soundtrack and received a positive response from critics and the audience. While Lamar and Drake's beef has ended now, J. Cole apologized to Lamar a few days after releasing his mixtape.

During his performance at the Dreamville Festival on April 7, 2024, he described 7 Minute Drill as the "lamest sh*t" he did in his life and added:

"I was conflicted because: one, I know my heart and I know how I feel about my peers. These two n*ggas that I just been blessed to even stand beside in this game, let alone chase they greatness. So I feel conflicted 'cause I'm like, bruh, I don't even feel no way."

J. Cole also appreciated Lamar's work as a rapper over the years, adding that he is expecting forgiveness for whatever he did since he was feeling terrible for the same. Despite that his apology received negative feedback, Cole mentioned that the track would be removed from streaming platforms.

