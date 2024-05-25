"That special soul is proud of you" — Fans send heartfelt messages to Machine Gun Kelly over first woodcraft dedicated to Megan Fox’s lost pregnancy

On May 24, 2024, singer Machine Gun Kelly shared a video on Instagram in which he dedicated his first woodcraft project to ex-partner Megan Fox’s lost pregnancy. In the video, he was seen turning a block of wood into a Norweigan ship. He captioned the post:

“my first wood carving. for a special soul that will be found again.”

To add music to the video, Machine Gun Kelly used his song, Last November, which was also about the baby that the couple lost. The comment section was flooded with supportive messages from fans and followers.

Netizens praise MGK as he posts a video of him wood carving in memory of his lost baby. (Image via MachineGunKelly/ Instagram)

Others also applauded Machine Gun Kelly's creative woodcraft talent and noted that he excels in everything that he does.

While some fans were amazed to see how well the rapper craved the Norweigan ship, a netizen called him a "gentle soul" for this touching gesture.

For the unversed, Megan revealed in November 2023 that she suffered a miscarriage 10 weeks into pregnancy and she addresssed this topic in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Dangerous.

According to People magazine, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met each other in 2020 and went public about their relationship in June 2020.

Two years later on January 12, 2022, the couple announced their engagement. However, as per Daily Mail, the couple confirmed on March 21, 2024, that they have called off their engagement and are now living separately.

Machine Gun Kelly mentions Megan’s lost pregnancy in his song, Don’t Let Me Go

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been vocal about their miscarriage, and the former has also made references to this unfortunate event in many of his songs, including Don’t Let Me Go. In the track, he stated about what he and Megan Fox went through after they discovered that they had lost their child. The rap excerpt reads:

“How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby. Laid in the bed thinking maybe the hate will go away if I’m not alive.”

Moreover, Machine Gun Kelly mentioned it in his June 2022 song, Last November:

“One day and another 10 weeks… I never even got to hear your heartbeat…Tell me, could I save your life if I pressed rewind? I wish I could go back to November last year.

On the other hand, Megan Fox also opened up and discussed her miscarriage with Good Morning America after she released her book titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In the interview held in November 2023, Megan stated:

“I’d never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate What does this mean? and Why did this happen?” she said.

Furthermore, she also shed light on this topic in her book, where she wrote:

“Maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if i had…I want to hold your hand. Hear your laugh. But now… I have to say… goodbye. I will pay any price…Tell me please… what is the ransom… for her soul?”

Meghan Fox already has three kids, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green and Journey River Green from her marriage to Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly is also a father to Casie Colson Baker from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.