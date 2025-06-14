"That text isn't even grammatically correct" - Netizens react as Yung Miami reveals she's headed to Harvard University

Rapper Caresha Romeka Brownlee, a.k.a. Yung Miami, revealed she was starting classes at Harvard. Taking to her Instagram stories last week, the City Girls member shared a text conversation that showed her "classes with Harvard" start on Wednesday.

While it is unclear who the person in the text thread was, they urged the rapper to start "prepping," adding that she would receive an update through email. Brownlee captioned her story:

"Life just got serious real quick. Hold onnn!!!!"

The announcement caused quite a stir online. Many assumed that it was the university sending her the message, thus believing Yung Miami was lying. One fan commented:

"That text isn't even grammatically correct and you think it came from Harvard?! Please lol."

Many joked that "Harvard" was the name of Caresha's teacher or a fitness trainer instead of the university. This prompted others to point out that it seemed like a text exchange with an assistant.

Others brought up her recent BET Awards red carpet trivia with The Shade Room, where she answered that she didn't know how many continents there were in the world.

Some noted that Harvard University offers free online classes, which Yung Miami might have enrolled in, and congratulated the rapper.

Yung Miami's name recently came up during Diddy's ongoing trial

This was not the first time Yung Miami revealed that she has been studying business and finance. Back in August 2023, her friend Saucy Santana praised Caresha on X for "studying finance & things involving her business." She quipped:

"She keep asking me about a cost of goods! Gross & net profit. Baby, I sell cat!!! Idk! Get somebody else to do it."

The rapper retweeted the post, thanking her friend for helping her study.

Meanwhile, the Rap Freaks hitmaker has been named in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering trial. Last week, Combs' ex, Jane (pseudonym), testified that she was in a private relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder when he publicly dated Yung Miami between 2022 and 2023.

According to Hot 97, while on the witness stand, Jane claimed she sent explicit photos of herself with two men to please Diddy. This prompted the latter's attorney to ask:

"You didn’t tell him (Diddy) you didn’t like it until you saw him with Caresha in Turks, right?"

Confirming that she didn't, Jane explained that it was "hurtful." According to the outlet, she had alluded to Diddy's relationship with Cresha during a previous testimony, stating:

"What was hard for me was the imbalance in treatment. That was hard to watch. I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship."

Yung Miami has since been facing public scrutiny. Following Monday's (June 9) 2025 BET Awards, fans started mocking the Florida native's ensemble. One X user (@_KingArii) claimed the dress gave a "1999 prom" vibe, writing:

"You can tell she missing that #Diddy money. Toes hanging off her shoes, wig giving beauty supply, dress giving 1999 prom."

This prompted Yung Miami to fire back, asking them to check her Instagram to see how she was "living." Notably, the songstress wore a lavender Rabanne gown with metal accents.

The rapper has not publicly reacted to the fan comments.

