The Alchemist jokes about Cap’n Crunch when fan asks him if he was bothered by Kendrick Lamar using his beat for Meet The Grahams

The Alchemist (real name Alan Daniel Maman) recently reacted to Kendrick Lamar using his beat in his Drake diss track meet the grahams. The DJ-hip-hop producer was asked about Lamar using his beat in a recent Q&A session on X.

Instead of getting serious, The Alchemist used his sense of humor to downplay it. The Alchemist joked that the thing that surprised him the most was that Cap'n Crunch's full name was Horatio Magellan Crunch.

Kendrick Lamar released meet the grahams just 20 minutes after Drake premiered Family Matters on May 3, 2024. The 6-minute diss track is an open letter that allegedly exposes some dark secrets of the Graham family.

The 36-year-old rapper used The Alchemist's beat for the track. According to drummer and record producer Questlove, Kendrick Lamar used The Alchemist's beat without his permission.

Trending

The Alchemist responded humorously when asked about his reaction to Kendrick Lamar's Meet the Grahams

The Alchemist lightened the mood with a joke when asked about his reaction to Kendrick Lamar using his beat for his diss track, meet the grahams.

In a Q&A session, a fan asked whether The Alchemist was comfortable with Kendrick Lamar using his beat for his anti-Drake diss track without his permission. The Alchemist was very witty and spun a potentially serious situation into a humorous one with his Cap'n Crunch joke.

"Questlove made it known that you weren’t aware Kendrick was going to use your beat for meet the graham’s. Did it bother you that Kendrick did that? Was it okay with you that Questlove gave us that information?" asked one fan on X.

The Alchemist quoted the tweet and responded:

"Nah but I was extremely bothered and downright livid when I realized that all these years I did not know that Cap’n Crunch’s full name is Horatio Magellan Crunch."

Expand Tweet

The situation could've easily gotten out of hand, like the diss battle between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar. The feud simmered under the rug for years before boiling over when Lamar released Like That in March 2024, dissing Jermaine Cole and Drake.

In meet the grahams, Lamar gets extremely personal with Drizzy and makes several accusations against him. Lamar alleges Drake has an unnamed 11-year-old daughter whom he has neglected since his rise to stardom.

Fans have taken different sides in their reception of the diss track. Some fans have taken Lamar's side, while others believe the allegations are made up. Some conspiracy theorists have even suggested that Drake's camp leaked wrong information to Lamar to malign him in the diss track battle.

Timeline of Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar revisited

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef is one of the biggest feuds in modern hip-hop. However, things weren't always this way, and the two had even collaborated in their early days in the industry.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have worked together on several songs, including Drake's Buried Alive Interlude, Lamar's Poetic Justice, and A$AP Rocky's F*cking Problems. Trouble started when Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake and other rappers when he featured in Big Sean's Control.

I got love for you all, but I’m trying to murder you. Trying to make sure your core fans never heard of you," he rapped in the song.

Drake responded to Lamar's jibe in a Billboard cover story

"I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform," responded Drizzy.

The battle seemed to have died down a bit, but J. Cole reignited it again in October 2023 with his track First Person Shooter. He called Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and himself 'the big three'.

Fast-forward to 2024, Lamar released Like That on March 22, referencing J. Cole's track and rapping, "The big three? It's just big me."

DJ Akademiks leaked Drake's response on April 13, where he dissed Kendrick,

"You ain’t in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down, Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down."

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The verbal battles continued with Drake releasing an AI-assisted diss track called Taylor Made Freestyle. In response, Lamar dropped tracks like Euphoria and 6.16 in LA, where he launched an arsenal of accusations against Drake and attacked his racial identity, rapping skills, and use of AI.

Drake hit back on May 3 with Family Matters, accusing Lamar of violence in his relationships. However, Kendrick had a response ready and dropped meet the grahams just 20 minutes later. Just a few hours later, Lamar again drops Not Like Us.

On May 5, Drake cushioned the blow with the last track concerning the feud called The Heart Part 6. Drizzy challenged Lamar to prove his allegations against him and concluded the feud with lines like:

"You know, at least your fans are gettin’ some raps out of you / I’m happy I could motivate you."

Although the battle has died down for the time being, fans expect more to come from the two to keep one of the biggest feuds in modern hip-hop simmering for long.