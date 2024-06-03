"Just continue to prove how talented KDot is"- Fans react as Kendrick Lamar's reference track for Baby Keem leaks online

There has been plenty of conversation regarding reference tracks in recent weeks, and Kendrick Lamar has become the subject of that debate today. A song supposedly written by K. Dot for Baby Keem’s 2019 track BULLIES has made it online. While the source of the leak remains unknown at the time of writing this article, netizens have taken to the internet to praise the Compton native for his lyrical talent.

X news channel Akademiks TV was one of the many who took to the internet to share Kendrick Lamar’s rendition of the song that featured on Baby Keem’s DIE FOR MY BI*CH album. In the two-minute and twenty-second clip, one can hear the Humble rapper show off his impressive rapping skills. The song sounds similar to Keem’s BULLIES track, which has amassed over 9,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Although it remains unclear whether Kendrick Lamar received credit for songwriting, he has been credited for providing reference vocals. However, he did not receive credit for the background vocals he lent for the song.

Meanwhile, many have taken to the internet to praise Kendrick Lamar. Some reactions to the reference track leak read:

“Kendrick making reference tracks for people ain’t doing what yall think it’s doing. Yall gotta find somebody making a reference for KENDRICK,” one internet user opined.

“This is super fire. Kendrick needs to keep records like this for himself. Not to say that he isn’t already, but he’d be an even more global artist if he did,” an X user stated.

“drake fans p*ssed off. i’m a drake fan just not p*ssed off,” another platform user stated.

Drake’s name was brought up several times as many responded to the reference track. This is due to Drizzy being accused of using multiple reference tracks and not crediting the artists for their songwriting. Other tweets read:

“And drake cant write anything himself,” one X user said.

“this is a testament to Kendrick’s pen,” another platform user stated.

“Wait I thought Drake said it was Keem writing for Kendrick tho this is saying otherwise,” one internet user stated.

Many continued to applaud Kendrick Lamar online for his lyrical genius. Other tweets read:

“So wait Drake makes a diss saying Kendrick s*it only hittin’ when Baby Keem put his pen to it and you post a reference track that Kendrick did for Keem this just makes Drake look worse all the lies,” one netizen commented.

“Showing that Kendrick writes for others while Drake gets stuff written for him is the gotcha?” one netizen questioned.

At the time of writing this article, neither Baby Keem nor Kendrick Lamar had commented on the reference leak.

What is BULLIES about? Details revealed as Kendrick Lamar's reference track for the song goes viral

The song featured in the DIE FOR MY BI*CH album deals with the topics of toxic relationships and being with somebody who bullies them. In the track, Baby Keem raps about a girl who used him for wealth while he was being manipulated.

The singer expresses his pain throughout the song. Lyrics for the track include:

“Tell baby I’m coming home/ Bless me, I’ve been on my own/ You can love me and still do me wrong/ I’ve been hurt but I still remain strong/ How many times I show face and sh*t go south on me?/ I had a kickstand last year, but she ain’t really love me/ Y’all better leave me alone/ If I have to pull up, II’ll be”

Although Kendrick Lamar’s reference track for the song is going viral at the moment, it is worth noting that the reference song released online two years ago on by r/BabyKeem subreddit. The social media page alleged that K. Dot also ghostwrote Keem’s tracks 16 and So What.

Meanwhile, the reference tracks for Drake’s popular songs like 10 Bands, Know Yourself, R.I.C.O., and Used To, among others, have made it online. The following songs were allegedly initially performed by Quentin Miller.

Artists like PARTYNEXTDOOR, Oz, and Lil Yachty, among others, have also shared reference tracks with Drizzy for some of his hit tracks.