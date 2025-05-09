"The big artist!" – Fans react as BTS’ Jimin becomes first & only soloist to reach 10M album-equivalent sales with multiple Korean albums 

On May 9, 2025, an X account@mhereonlyforbts reported that BTS Jimin has become the first solo artist to achieve 10 million album-equivalent sales worldwide with his solo albums, Face and Muse.

The BTS member has achieved this milestone by combining the sales of his solo album, Face, released in March 2023, and Muse, released in July 2024. As reported by StarNews, each album sold over 5 million units in equivalent album sales.

For those who are unversed, Equivalent Album Sales (EAS) is a measurement used in the music industry to define music consumption that is equivalent to purchasing a single album. It includes streaming and song downloads, in addition to traditional album sales.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has been measuring the world's top artists of the year using album-equivalent units since 2013. The Billboard album chart and the Billboard 200 also use this metric for ranking, as reported by the same publication.

Following the news, fans took to the internet and expressed their enthusiasm towards the singer and his latest feat. One fan lauded him and called him a big artist.

"Congratulations Park Jimin!!!! The big artist!" exclaimed a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where they referred to Jimin as a "history maker," highlighting his ability to break records without extensive promotion.

"I like the sound of this, "history maker" Jimin. Super proud of you. Serve and come back well. Congratulations," commented a fan on X.

"A new day, a new record. An everyday thing for my king. Extremely proud of you," reacted another fan.

"Making records right and left without K from KPOP MOST SUCCESSFUL SOLOIST," another fan remarked.

More fan reaction on X discussed him attaining this accolade, emphasizing the dedication of his fanbase, suggesting that his sales were the result of a strong fan engagement.

"Made history with ep 5 songs nd album 6 songs producer nd songwriter by him without promotions the main pop boy park jimin With a korean albums made history," wrote a fan on X.

"Pple need to understand he has real fans. His 10Ml r real hardcore fans, not autoplay listerners or playlisting, but real fans who sometimes loop n mass stream but they're real. This is why he has more sales than anybody else n he can also easily sale out SOFI or Wembley himself," said another fan.

"The biggest,the baddest and the most successful KING OF KPOP,"added another fan.

More about Jimin's solo albums, Face and Muse

Jimin's debut studio album, Face, was released in March 2023 via BIG HIT Music. The album consists of five tracks and is inspired by the emotional impact of the COVID pandemic on the singer as a person and performer. The album explores the themes of loneliness, freedom, and self-struggle.

According to Hanteo Chart, the album sold 1.2 million copies on its first day, which made him the first solo artist to top one million sales on the day of release. Face also earned No.1 on the Circle Album Chart.

The album debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200, making the singer the highest-charting Korean artist at that time. According to IFPI, the album was the 18th best-selling album globally in 2023.

Jimin's second album, Muse, was released in July 2024 and features seven tracks, including a pre-released single, Smeraldo Garden Matching Band with Loco. Muse debuted at No. 2 on the Circle Album Chart. It also peaked at No.3 on the Orion Album Chart by selling 83,000 physical copies.

In the US, Muse peaked at No.2 on the Billboard 200 Chart, selling 96,000 units in its first week.

In other news, the Serendipity singer is currently serving mandatory military service and will be discharged along with his fellow members V, Jungkook, RM, and Suga in June 2025.

