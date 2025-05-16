"The biggest fake out in R&B music history"—Music Executive Ray Daniels explains why Ashanti is just a pretty girl who 'doesn't kill it on stage'

Entrepreneur and music executive Ray Daniels recently commented on Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas' talent. Notably, he shared his opinion referring to the singer’s stage appearance and performances. In a podcast video obtained by Its Onsite on May 14, 2025, Ray Daniels can be heard saying:

“Ashanti is the biggest fake out in R&B music history. Ashanti was a cheat code. That’s all she was. And by the way, I’m not saying Ashanti’s wack or anything. Irv cheated the game for her.”

Ray Daniels mentioned that there have been artists who can dance and sing. He cited examples of singers like Beyoncé and Chris Brown, saying that they can “kill it” when they perform on stage. However, Daniels stated that he cannot say the same for Ashanti. He further said:

Trending

“Ashanti doesn’t kill it on stage. She just sings. She’s a pretty girl that sings great songs. But the songs are all remakes. Her first single is what? A Biggie remake.”

His statement seemingly hinted at Ashanti's single Foolish, as its music video was played in between the podcast interview. Ray Daniels addressed how she was singing the words “Baby, baby, baby” in the lyrics and continued:

“Guess what that was? That was Scarface. When she did the one Rain On, that’s the Jay-Z, Can I Leave beat. Ashanti first f***ing five or six singles was all remakes of men records.”

Meanwhile, Ashanti has not shared any response to the viral video, and further updates on the same are currently awaited.

Ray Daniels says that people involved in the music business are well-aware of everything

While Ray is trending on social media for his remarks on Ashanti, he shared another video on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. He gave an opinion on those who say that music executives express their hate when they talk about something.

Ray Daniels said that people like him are smart enough to understand who is the best and who has the potential to deliver hit albums and singles. He also stated:

“Our job is usually and only to figure out how does it work. So, when you see people in the music business that’s stressed out. They’re stressed out because they’re trying to figure out how can I break my act in today’s world. So, when you guys are saying he’s hating because I said I was a cheat code. You don’t understand that’s how we talk in the music business behind closed doors.”

Ray seemingly referred to his comments on Ashanti, saying that music executives work to find the “superpower” of any artist. He clarified that he does not hate anyone and that he would love to work with anyone in the music business.

Daniels stated that music executives try to discover why and how someone will work, leading to more collaborations in the future. He continued:

“In the cast of Ashanti and Irv Gotti, Irv was smart enough to make this young girl in a group full of men remake male records. Brilliant. It was a fake out. It was a treat. We sold, we jamming too so much. We didn’t even realize what was going on. Chill. No hate over here.”

According to Ray Daniels’ biography on his self-titled official website, he is known as the CEO and founder of the R.A.Y.D.A.R Management LLC. The company has been associated with the hit singles of artists like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Chloe Bailey, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More