"The Boy is about to reset Hip-hop" — Netizens react to DJ Akademiks speculating Drake is teasing 'Nokia' music video

On March 16, 2025, Drake shared a picture of a Nokia Cityman phone model on his Instagram Story followed by a blurry image of what appears to be a monitor reading 'LIVE' with a film camera emoji at the bottom.

Podcaster DJ Akademiks tweeted a screenshot of the rapper's IG story suggesting that Drizzy's cryptic posts were a way of him teasing the music video of his track Nokia from his latest collaborative album with PartyNextDoor called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the possibility of Drizzy releasing Nokia's music video wherein an X user tweeted:

"The Boy is about to reset Hip-hop."

"Drake is about to cook," an X user commented.

"He need to drop that music video asap," another X user mentioned.

"If he drops the video we goin number 1 by April," another internet user said.

"Even Playboi Carti can’t stop Nokia to going number 1," another internet user said referring to Carti's latest Music.

On the other hand, some internet users put forth their discontent with Drizzy's Nokia track and the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album.

"the hype died for the album ages ago bro we ain't tryna hear it again," another X user tweeted.

"Just tried to listen to it. Skipped around in sections. Cut it off. Laughed at how yall trying to make it fire. You can tell it was made to be catchy... but it's not good. And that's not hate, that's just the opinion. He's always made fire "cute-radio-catchy"... but this is a eh," another netizen commented.

"No one gives a F*k, that trash album came & went," another netizen said.

"When Drake puts pen to pad onna elkan ting you know it’s a speeeecial one"- Nokia's producer comments on inspiration behind the track

On February 24, 2025, Drake shared a behind-the-scenes video of producer Elkan curating the beat of Nokia on his burner Instagram account @plottttwistttttt. The video was timestamped on January 8, 2025, and was taken in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Elkan also took to Instagram on the day of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's release on February 14, 2025, to share how the track was created.

Sharing that Nokia was the outcome of a difficult time in his life, Elkan mentioned:

"This record means a lot to me in the mist of a mental breakdown I channeled all the pain, trauma and joy into music not letting a f**ked up mental state stop me from expressing myself"

The producer added that the track was inspired by people who used to check up on him, take him out to karaoke and clubbing, visit crazy food spots, and enjoy the little things in life. Elkan also mentioned:

"When Drake puts pen to pad onna elkan ting you know it’s a speeeecial one!"

Drizzy's cryptic IG caption (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepapi)

After releasing his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, Drake recently teased another project via a cryptic caption. On March 11, 2025, the rapper posted a series of random images with his caption hinting at his "next chapter". Addressing someone via the caption, Drizzy also stated:

"I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. 😮‍💨"

In other news, Drake recently canceled the remaining shows for his Anita Max Win Tour citing "scheduling conflicts". The tour began in Perth on February 4, 2025, and was scheduled to end on March 16, 2025, in Auckland. However, the rapper's team has mentioned that the remaining 4 shows in Auckland, Sydney, and Brisbane will be rescheduled.

