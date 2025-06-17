“The coolest idol out there” - Fans praise as BTS’ Jin is named the ‘ultimate fancam king’ by Forbes Korea

BTS’ Jin emerged victorious, claiming the number 1 spot on Forbes Korea’s recently held poll titled “The Idol With the Most Legendary Fancam That Made People Become Fans” on Mnet Plus. This poll even suggests that the BTS member attracts the most fancam views with just one clip. This was revealed by Forbes Korea through its website on June 16, 2025.

The poll is said to have run from May 26 to June 15, with the results announced the very next day. The BTS member emerged victorious with a whopping 54.9% of the total votes.

"ONE MORE TITLE FOR JIN: THE ULTIMATE FANCAM KING!" a fan wrote.

"And more fancams are coming. I cant wait for his solo tour," a fan mentioned.

"Visual king and silver voice," a fan coined.]

This poll can be seen as a reflection of his popularity, and fans are celebrating and appreciating him for this achievement. Some other fans commented,

"Seokjin is the most perfect person in the universe, whether it's his visuals, his voice, or his pure personality that is unmatched in the whole world." a fan praised.

"Well have you seen him?? He is magnificent." A fan remarked.

"Forbes Korea I totally agree with you," a fan confessed.

BTS' Jin has been recognised for his solo works multiple times by Forbes Korea

Forbes Korea has consistently recognized BTS’ eldest member, Jin, even before the achievement mentioned above. On January 3, 2025, he was named the "Best Male K-pop Idol" of the second half of 2024, securing 44.52% of the votes.

What made this particularly noteworthy was that Jin had only just completed his military service in the last month of the first half of the year. His dominance in the second half reflected the impact of his very first project post-discharge, showcasing the popularity of all his works.

In October 2024, he was also honored as the "Icon of Patriotism," receiving 6,203 votes, accounting for 54.75% of the total. This recognition was given in celebration of his then-recent military discharge and to mark Korea’s Armed Forces Day.

Professionally, Jin released two back-to-back solo albums shortly after his military discharge in June 2024. His first album, Happy, was released on November 15, 2024, followed by his second album, Echo, on May 16, 2025. The two albums showcased a wide contrast in style and tone, and fans praised the emotional range and versatility displayed in both.

The title track of his second album, Don’t Say You Love Me, was able to top multiple charts globally and reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Chart. This made him the first and only Asian artist in 2025 to achieve this feat. He also became one of just 4 K-pop soloists in history to top the Spotify Global Chart and the first Asian artist since 2020 to do so with a pop-rock song.

Since his return, it has been an exceptionally successful period. Now, with six out of the seven BTS members back from military service, fans are eagerly anticipating what group activities may follow.

