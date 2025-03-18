"The duo we didn’t know we needed" — Netizens react to Bad Bunny modeling for Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has set the internet abuzz once again with its latest campaign featuring global music sensation Bad Bunny. On March 17, 2025, the fashion lifestyle brand took to its Instagram account and posted a series of posts featuring the Puerto Rican musician, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, wearing black and white trunks.

Netizens have since taken to their X accounts and reflected on the collaboration.

"Calvin Klein and Bad Bunny – the duo we didn't know we needed 😏👀," one user commented.

More fans reacted as they continued to analyse the collaboration, online.

"Bad Bunny turning a Calvin Klein shoot into a full-blown fashion statement—effortless, bold, and dripping in star power. Calvin Klein has mastered the art of minimalism, turning simplicity into an iconic statement. Overrated? Not really—it's timeless, but it definitely thrives on the power of star-studded campaigns like this one," a user on X commented.

"suddenly, I'm a big fan of men's underwear ads 👀," another commented.

"To believe that until a few years ago Beckham was the image of CK, what a huge difference," one more on X.

Additionally, some users on X suggested that the Puerto Rican musician has broken the internet with his new photoshoot of men's underclothing with Calvin Klein —

"Bad Bunny is breaking the internet with this energy 😮‍💨🔥," a user on X commented.

"Bad Bunny? More like BADDEST Bunny 🔥" another commented.

"Damn that's the baddest bunny i've ever seen😫," a third netizen commented.

Bad Bunny strikes a pose for Calvin Klein

Bunny (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

On Monday, March 17, 2025, the American rapper and singer Bad Bunny was featured in Instagram posts of the fashion brand Calvin Klein, modeling for their men's underclothing. The brand posted four Instagram posts in which Bunny can be seen wearing Boxer Briefs and Trunks, both in black and white.

The brand claimed in the caption that their briefs and trunks are "smooth" and have "stitch-free" waistbands. The caption of the post read —

"Do you have your Calvins on? @badbunnypr wears the new Icon Cotton Stretch Trunk. Introducing an innovated smooth, stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband. Photographed by @mario_sorrenti Discover the campaign on CalvinKlein.com," CK wrote.

The rapper also shared the campaign photos on his Instagram account. Under the "Innovative Underwear" campaign, the brand launched 85 articles, including 63 underwear packs. The multipack underwear is retailed at € 29.90 ($32.69) and goes upto € 69.90 ($76.40).

The fashion brand's underclothing is highly praised for its durability and comfort, as it holds up well even after multiple washes. In 2024, the Calvin Klein won the Best Brand award for innerwear at the Fashionbiz Awards.

