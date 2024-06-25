"The fact she gets clout off our culture" — Internet weighs in on Bobbi Althoff appearing in Compton reportedly for Kendrick Lamar's MV shooting 

American podcaster and influencer Bobbi Althoff was seen hanging out with rapper YG in Compton, California, on June 22. Dressed in a black tank top and black track pants, the YouTuber was spotted strolling in a park with YG in the presence of several onlookers.

The video was first shared on X by @MastersOfTheUG and later reposted across all major social media platforms. In it, someone can be heard saying, “Bobbi in Compton with the members.”

As the clip continued, another person in the background asked Althoff to utter the Black community phrase, “What’s brackin?” In response, another person said, “Aye, y’all gon’ scare her away, Blood,” while YG and Bobbi Althoff continued their walk.

Trending

The video has now garnered enough traction online, with many speculating that the duo was in Compton to watch Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us music video shoot, which was also scheduled for the weekend.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of this, the internet is having diverse reactions, with many calling out the Compton Black community for creating hype around Bobbi Althoff, who does not belong to their “culture.”

For instance, Instagram user @nilah_boogottie commented on The Shade Room’s repost of the video, writing:

"The fact that she gets clout off our culture and the culture allows it."

A netizen slams Bobbi Althoff and the Black community (Image via Instagram/@nilah_boogottie)

Several others joined in the conversation on X:

"Black ppl want to be accepted so bad they wouldn’t even treat their own with this much respect," a person wrote.

"The things Black people do to make White people feel welcomed in our space is truly remarkable I tell you," one person wrote.

"I thought it was a #WhiteBoySummer Bobbi in Compton just shocked the F out of me," another person wrote.

Others found it unproblematic and pointed out that it was okay for her to be hanging out in the Black community.

"They brought her in, she ain’t pretend to be something she is not," another netizen wrote.

"Damn not everything’s gotta be a problem. She doesn’t look like she’s there to steal or appropriate the culture, she’s merely there to celebrate it with the people who invited her. Drake would’ve probably been invited too if he had listened to Wayne’s advice," an individual wrote.

"She’s actually Mexican and there’s a difference. She’s not portraying a street image. Are you suggesting no Mexican or White people can congregate at a park with us?" another individual asked.

So far, it remains unclear what exactly Bobbi Althoff was doing in Compton or whether YG invited her. It is also unknown if her visit had anything to do with K-Dot’s music video shoot.

Notably, YG was part of Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Juneteenth concert, which happened last Wednesday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Bobbi Althoff previously interviewed Drake

In July 2023, Bobbi Althoff invited Canadian rapper Drake, Kendrick Lamar’s longtime rival, as one of her guests on her The Really Good Podcast. The clips from the interview went viral.

Expand Tweet

However, the following month, the interview was removed from her YouTube channel, and they later unfollowed each other on Instagram. In the wake of this, netizens speculated that they had a falling out.

Notably, during Keke Palmer’s podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Bobbi Althoff dodged the question about why she and Drake drifted apart, stating, “I guess we’ll never know.” However, she added that Drizzy was a “very nice person.”