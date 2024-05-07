The Game vs. Rick Ross: Who has a bigger net worth in 2024? 

Rick Ross and The Game have recently been involved in the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Ross took to the internet to critique Drake’s K. Dot diss track The Heart Part 6, and it seemed like The Game opined on Ross in the middle. Meanwhile, fans wait for K. Dot to respond to the aforementioned song.

On Sunday, May 5, Rick Ross took to Instagram to critique the aforementioned song by saying—

“Just heard that new BBL Drizzy… Cupcake man, you looking bad. You might as well go on Maury Povich and tell your tory. I just want make things clear, white boy. You said if you was f**king young girls, you promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that. As a writer, when it comes to p*dophilia, you gotta remove yourself from that. White boy, that wasn’t the line right there.”

Expand Tweet

Although The Game did not address Rick Ross directly, Hot New Hip Hop reported that the former dissed the latter on his Instagram story by saying—

“It’s quiet today Wingstop must be closed on Monday’s”

In another Instagram story, The Game also said- "It be the fat ni*gas wit the skinny legs always running they mouth."

As the duo share their thoughts online, it is worth noting that Rick Ross boasts a net worth of $150 million, while The Game holds a fortune of $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Rick Ross and The Game’s career earnings explored as the latter seemingly disses the former online

As of April 17, 2024, Rick Ross holds a fortune of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During his tenure as a musician, Ross sold millions of albums and toured worldwide, leading to him amassing $90 million. Since joining the entertainment industry, he has also become the owner of real estate and a jewelry connection.

Rick Ross rose to prominence after releasing his debut album, Port of Miami, in 2006. After climbing the first spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, he released multiple successful albums, including Teflon Don, Deeper Than Rap, and God Forgives, I Don’t. As he built a steady career in the industry, he signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Jay-Z’s Deaf Jam Records.

As he grew in the rap scene, he also founded a record label, Maybach Music Group, which has released albums for Wale and Meek Mill, among others.

He is also the owner of multiple luxury vehicles, including a 2004 Maybach and a 2006 Infinity Q56, which are worth $55,000 and $30,000, respectively as per Celebrity Net Worth. He also reportedly bought a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $30,000. The musician is also the owner of a 2012 Gulfstream G550 private jet, which was likely purchased for $19.5 million in 2023, as per the aforementioned website.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Ross purchased a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $5.2 million in 2012 to sell it for a bit over six million dollars in 2016. He is the owner of a $5.8 million 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom mansion based out of Atlanta as well.

Exploring The Game's wealth

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, boasts a net worth of $10 million as of April 21, 2024. The musician released his first-ever mixtape, You Know What It Is Vol. 1 in 2002. He proceeded to sign his first record contract with 50 Cent’s G-Unit record label and subsequently found his own Black Wall Street Records.

In the following years, he proceeded to release numerous chart-topping albums and also amass multiple awards, including two Grammy nominations. However, his most recent August 2022 album, Drillmatic- Heart vs. Mind, went on to become his lowest-selling album in his career.

Apart from creating music, he also took part in several shows and films, including Change of Heart and Waist Deep, among others.

The Game also released his show line with 310 Motoring. In 2012, the singer and fellow artist Stat Quo founded Rolex Records together, which went on to become Blood Money Entertainment.

Speaking about his spending habits, The Game once revealed in a 360 With Speedy Morman interview—

“I don’t believe in, like, saving your money. Like for what? And these days, money ain’t even money. It’s, it’s like on a phone. Like, I like cash, you know what I’m saying? Like I grew up like Scarface, like n**ga where you can see; New Jack City where you can see money.”

The duo had not taken their online feud further at the time of writing this article.