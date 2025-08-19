“The most pain I’ve ever experienced”: Erica Banks claims she fainted after getting a body-enhancing surgery 

Erica Banks, the Texas rapper known for her viral hit Buss It, revealed the intense physical toll of obtaining her second Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) during an appearance on Shirley’s Temple on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Banks reported greater difficulty in recovering than in her initial procedure, highlighting the high level of discomfort she felt.

“The recovery was crazy. All I kept thinking about was, by the fourth week, it was gonna be good,” she said. “That sh*t’s the most pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. … Giving birth might be a little worse.”

Banks shared that the initial days post-surgery were especially challenging when she lost consciousness on her way to the bathroom, requiring her mother’s immediate assistance. She also described the wide range of mobility aids she was forced to use, such as a special car seat, a wheelchair, and even crutches.

Despite these difficulties, Banks made it clear that these hardships are to be expected when undergoing body-enhancing procedures, adding:

“As a surgical girlie, it’s normal to me. If you want that stomach and that ass, you don’t care about this shit, I promise.”

As described by the Cleveland Clinic, a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) refers to a cosmetic procedure in which fat is removed through liposuction, typically from the hips, abdomen, or thighs. This is then inserted into the buttocks to enhance their size and shape. It can not only remove unwanted fat but also make the buttocks appear more sculpted and contoured.

Erica Banks reflects on her body-enhancing surgeries and recovery

Erica Banks has openly discussed the reasons behind her decision to undergo body-enhancing surgeries and the challenges she faced during recovery. She added that her initial Brazilian Butt Lift, which cost around $ 20,000, was due to burnout from a demanding gym routine and the discipline required by a high-maintenance diet.

“It was too much. I was sweating my wig out every single day. I was tired as f*ck. I was drained,” she said. “I couldn’t do it. I’m just gonna get on the table.”

A year later, Banks decided to undergo a second procedure to get her stomach “tighter and flatter” and to make her butt “a li’l bit” bigger. Reminscing, Banks acknowledged that she does not regret the decision despite the immense physical suffering and the long recovery process. She recognizes the dangers involved in cosmetic surgeries, but emphasized that the results were worth it.

“You know people be online saying that my legs don’t match [my butt],” she said. “I be like, for real y’all? I get to looking in the mirror like, ‘Damn,’ you know?”

Erica Banks: career milestones and personal challenges

Erica Banks' Birthday Celebration - Source: Getty

Erica Banks, born Erica Scharmane Breaux on October 5, 1998, in DeSoto, Texas, US, is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. She gained prominence with her viral hit Buss It, which became a sensation on TikTok and charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Banks went on to sign with Warner Records in January 2021, following the success of her song, Buss It. In December 2024, she signed a joint venture contract with Arista Records. Banks also appeared in the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2023, further expanding her presence in the entertainment industry.

Her personal life, however, has also attracted some attention. As reported by Fox5 Atlanta, in August 2025, she was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta after an allegedly stolen handgun was discovered in her bag. Banks has been accused of theft by receiving stolen property, but her lawyer insists that she was not aware that the gun was stolen.

