"The results are in" — Saweetie calls out fan over "one hit wonder" post after planning brunch date

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Saweetie called out a fan on X (formerly Twitter) after discovering her old X post calling her a "one hit wonder". A day prior to the singer's post, she had playfully planned a brunch date with the same fan account.

On Tuesday (May 21), X user @zhaaaane wrote a post to Saweetie where they invited her to have brunch together. "Sis, we need to do brunch one day,” the account wrote, tagging the singer's official account.

The singer was happy to comply and enquired "What city?" by quoting her post. However, the next day, she hit back at the same fan account for calling her a "one hit wonder" years ago.

On May 22, 2024, Saweetie posted a screenshot of @zhaaaane's old post from June 2020. The post read:

“I love Saweetie, but sis is a one-hit wonder. [I don’t care] what y’all say, I knew her next song wasn’t gon’ be a hit.”

Saweetie posted a snapshot of the post, alongside a photo of Tyra Banks from America's Next Top Model with the caption "The results are in." The singer seemed to be speaking about proving the fan's "one hit wonder" claim wrong.

The post dates back to 2020 when the singer released Tap In, which went on to be one of her biggest hits. The singer was supposedly talking about the success of her song as "results".

It is to be noted that all aforementioned posts by @zhaaaane are currently unavailable on her page.

Fan responds to Saweetie's post after she slammed them for calling her a "one hit wonder"

Although user @zhaaaane supposedly deleted her posts asking Saweetie for brunch, they replied to the singer's post about their four-year old tweet. Quoting her post, the user responded:

"Well I didn’t lie. I did doubt you sis! But you came back strong yrs later!"

The user has also spoken about the Tap In singer in her other posts since the incident. In one post, she said nobody can make her hate the singer.

She also allegedly accused her fans of "cooking up" something from 2020 as they "did not like" the fact that the singer had noticed her previously. The user also claimed that the singer and her are "still doing brunch" in another post.

"Her fans didn’t like she mentioned me so they had to look up some s**t from 2020, 4 yrs ago. ohhh no I don’t wanna be famous."

Further continued:

"& we STILL doing brunch. yall mad!!"

In her supposed last post about the NANi singer as of now, the user called her a "bad b***h" and "IT girl" in her opinion. She wrote:

"Saweetie a bad b***h. I prefer her as the IG model & a IT girl. That’s my opinion."

Saweetie released her new single NANi last week

Last week on Friday, May 17, Saweetie released a new single, NANi. The song is her second release to hit streaming platforms this year, the first one being Richvities.

Speaking in a press release to VIBE before the release of NANi, the singer claimed the song isn't "just a track" but "the soundtrack to a good time." She said:

"NANi’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time. This track [definitely] gives main character energy! This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you."

NANi went on to garner more than 900K streams on Spotify alone within a week of its release. Before the song's release in April, the singer also indicated that her label was responsible for the song not dropping sooner. In an X post, she wrote:

“I asked warner if we could release NANi earlier, don’t say i ain’t try.”

The song was accompanied by a pool party-themed music video directed by Chandler Lass. It is produced by Jean-Baptiste, Ryland Blackington, Karl Rubin, Shawn Wasabi, and Ryan Buendia.

Apart from working on and releasing new music, the rapper has also been sharpening her acting skills. She has returned to the small screen with the latest season of BMF. The singer plays the role of Keeya in the series.