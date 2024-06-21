"The way she said Georgia changed my life"— Fans erupt as Lana Del Rey brings out Stephen Sanchez for 'Until I Found You' collab

Lana Del Rey left the internet in awe after performing alongside Stephen Sanchez on Thursday, June 20 at Boston’s Fenway Park. Internet users have since taken to the internet to express excitement over the duo performing the hit track Until I Found You.

Several clips of Lana Del Rey and Stephen Sanchez performing Until I Found You have spread across the internet like wildfire. Fans were not expecting the two to grace the stage and perform the chart-topping song together. Lana Del Rey was seen wearing a shiny red dress as she was accompanied by Sanchez, who wore a white button-down shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Fans were seen excitedly cheering for the duo as they encouraged the crowd to sing along. Many took to Stephen Sanchez’s Instagram account to comment on his most recent social media post that captured their performance. Reactions to the collaboration read:

“NOW MAKE A SONG TOGETHER!!! (PLEASE),” @faithh.mariaa said.

“THE COLLAB WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR,” @raysully5208 commented.

“I’m sobbing in my room rn this is amazing,” @leah._.ciardullo said online.

Lana Del Rey and Stephen Sanchez have not released music together in the past. Evidently, fans wish for the same. Other reactions to the performance read:

“A moment for the history books,” @stephensanchezsource commented.

“OH. MY. GOD. IM SCREAMING AND CRYING AND THROWING UP!! THIS IS THE DUO IVE BEEN BEGGING FOR FOREVER OMGGGGGG!!,” @kaleightalty said online.

“Oh this is huge,” @logan.kemp stated.

Stephen Sanchez originally collaborated with Em Beihold for the popular song. It seems like fans wish to see him re-record the song with Lana Del Rey as well. Comments online read:

“Your voices compliment each other so well,” @lisa_debeer said.

“Somebody pinch me right now,” @23_alemo stated online.

“Stephen, thank you for doing what you do!! You make us with old souls very happy,” @gracie_allyn_ stated.

Stephen Sanchez takes to Instagram to applaud Lana Del Rey

On Friday, June 21, Stephen Sanchez took to Instagram to share a carousel of images of the duo performing on stage. He went on to thank Lana Del Rey for inviting him to perform in Boston. He said:

“Honored to call you my friend, @honeymoon. You’re an angel with a heart of gold. Thank you for having me out to sing with you in Boston.”

Although Lana’s Boston performance was delayed due to tumultuous weather conditions, she left her fans pleased. Not only did Sanchez make a surprise appearance, but she was also joined by rappers Quavo and Mason Ramsey.

Lana and Quavo shared the first preview of their upcoming collaboration, Tough, on Wednesday, June 19. They were first spotted together in Los Angeles in February. Last month, she also shared a video of herself hanging out with Quavo at his V12 Atlanta restaurant.

Lana performed Blue Over You with Ramsey. Following the concert performance, he took to Instagram to say, “I can’t believe this just happened.” The duo were first spotted together at the Hangout Music Festival last month.

Lana is next expected to perform in Boston in August. She is then going to be touring in the UK for the Reading and Leeds festivals during the same month.