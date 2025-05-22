"There’s no Dani collab"– Emotional Oranges clarifies no collaboration with NewJeans’ Danielle amid ongoing legal dispute with ADOR

On May 24, Emotional Oranges addressed the speculation around NewJeans member Danielle. This clarification followed days of confusion triggered by an Instagram post uploaded by the duo on May 19. The post showed Danielle sitting in a studio. It was accompanied by a caption like “it’s coming,” along with emojis that fans commonly associate with both NewJeans' Danielle and Emotional Oranges.

The duo's Azad clarified that Danielle is not involved in a musical collaboration with them. The U.S.-based R&B duo stated that the photo recently shared online was misunderstood. According to AZAD, the session shown in the image was strictly related to work on a track for Danielle's sister, Olivia Marsh. He emphasized that Danielle was not participating in the recording and that no planned or ongoing project involved her. He wrote on his social media:

"guys there’s no dani collab i was just helping produce a song for livvie!! sorry if we caused any confusion but that genuinely wasn’t the intention. hope you’re enjoying orenjii & we can’t wait to see you on tour soon."

The original post quickly spread on social media and fueled rumors that Danielle was collaborating with the group despite her current legal situation. With the group's legal standing under scrutiny, many began questioning whether such an appearance would violate existing court orders. The post was deleted soon after.

Later, Emotional Oranges reposted the same image. This time, it was accompanied by a caption explaining that the studio work involved Olivia Marsh, not Danielle. The clarification appeared to be made to prevent any further misunderstanding and avoid triggering legal complications.

Ongoing legal battle between NewJeans and ADOR, restrictions on solo activities, and what lies ahead

Danielle's appearance in the studio became particularly controversial due to NewJeans' ongoing legal dispute with ADOR. For those unaware, ADOR is an agency under HYBE. In late 2024, all five members of NewJeans, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, announced their intent to terminate their contracts.

They cited the removal of CEO Min Hee-jin and a loss of trust in the company's leadership. ADOR rejected their notice and sought a court injunction to halt the group's activities outside their control.

In March 2025, the court sided with ADOR and ruled that the group could not pursue any independent or solo ventures until the matter was resolved. This decision applied to all promotional activity, including endorsements, collaborations, or live appearances, without ADOR's approval.

As such, even informal appearances by members, like the photo of Danielle in the studio, have become highly sensitive and subject to public and legal scrutiny.

Since the ruling, NewJeans has paused all activities under their alternate name, NJZ. This followed the group's final performance in March.

NewJeans is currently preparing for its next court hearing on June 5. The group has reportedly expanded its legal team to 13 attorneys from Shin & Kim.

