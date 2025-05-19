"Digging their own graves"– Internet divided as Emotional Oranges reportedly hints a collab with NewJeans' Danielle amid ADOR legal controversy

On May 19, 2025, American pop duo Emotional Oranges posted a photo with NewJeans' Danielle on social media, hinting at a potential collaboration. The now-deleted tweet read, "Just give us some time, guys. It's coming."

The image featured Danielle in a recording studio alongside Azad Right, one-half of the Emotional Oranges duo. Previously, Azad had also shared a photo of Danielle with her sister. This sparked curiosity among fans.

The post quickly circulated online and ignited widespread discussion. Many were excited by the idea of Danielle working on new music with international artists. However, others raised concerns citing NewJeans' ongoing legal dispute with ADOR, their former agency under HYBE Corporation.

The group members are not permitted to pursue independent activities without ADOR's consent as per the latest court ruling. Many speculated that this might be the reason why Emotional Oranges deleted the post shortly after it went viral.

Online social media platforms saw divided opinions. Some fans expressed excitement, saying they would support Danielle no matter the outcome. Others were skeptical as they questioned the legality of the collaboration given the group's unresolved legal situation. Some argued that any involvement outside ADOR's approval could have serious legal implications. An X user, @bangwoolinbts, wrote,

"Honestly, i wanna see the length of how “brave” they truly are. Release that song. Lol. They be really digging their own graves."

Amidst the discussions, a wave of critical comments surfaced. Internet users pointed out that Danielle might not be able to engage in solo projects legally, and she is going against the court if she does this.

"She can’t even as a solo. She has a contract and law has stopped all activities till decison is reached. Ignore and don’t give her the attention she wants," a netizen commented.

"I don't understand how people can be so stubborn," an X user remarked.

"Are they finally accepting their fate? Or it's another proof for ador as contract breaching?," a netizen wrote.

"Guess New Jeans NJZ Danielle want to stack up her lawsuit even more. The court already say they can't do any promotion outside ADOR if the Exclusive Contract still active," another person added.

Fans of NewJeans defended her and suggested that Emotional Oranges and Danielle must be aware of the legal boundaries and would not act recklessly. Despite the mixed reactions, many are waiting for official confirmation from either party involved.

"Wait I love emotional oranges and just recently discovered them, I'm gonna love this," a fan remarked.

"I want this collab to happen so bad," another user commented.

"im so newjeans deprived I'll take anything," another fan added.

Background of NewJeans' legal dispute with ADOR

NewJeans debuted under ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE, in 2022. The five-member group consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. In April 2024, a conflict emerged when a shareholders' dispute broke out between HYBE executives and Min Hee-jin.

She was NewJeans' original producer and former CEO of ADOR, and the disagreement led to Min Hee-jin's removal from her position in August 2024. It sparked a significant internal fallout.

NewJeans openly supported Min Hee-jin during the dispute. They went as far as to host a surprise YouTube livestream expressing distrust in HYBE's management. The members shared their experiences of alleged workplace harassment, privacy breaches, and more. However, Min Hee-jin was not reinstated, and she remained involved as the group's producer.

The situation escalated in November 2024 when NewJeans sent an official letter to ADOR. They threatened to terminate their exclusive contracts due to what they described as "contractual violations."

When ADOR did not comply, the group announced its contract termination on November 28, 2024. The members began performing under the name "NJZ." ADOR contested the termination and insisted that the members were still legally bound by their contracts.

In December 2024, ADOR filed for an injunction with the Seoul Central District Court to prevent the members from signing solo advertising deals. The court ruled in favor of ADOR in March 2025. It effectively halted NewJeans' self-led appearances and music projects.

Despite the setback, the members performed under NJZ at ComplexCon in Hong Kong. It marked what they hinted could be their final stage performance for a while. They cited respect for the court's decision as the reason for pausing their activities.

As of now, the legal dispute remains unresolved. Any independent project from Danielle or any other member of NewJeans would potentially violate the court’s injunction.

