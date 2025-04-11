“Ngl I sobbed reading this” – Fans get emotional over NewJeans (NJZ) Danielle’s heartfelt birthday letter amidst ongoing ADOR feud

On April 10, 2025, NewJeans’ (NJZ) Danielle shared a heartfelt message with her fans, Bunnies, on her 20th birthday. The letter was posted via the group’s Instagram Story, @mhdhh_friends, 20 days after their hiatus began.

The K-pop act is in a legal dispute with their agency, ADOR, over a temporary injunction that limits their activities without the agency's approval. In the note, the South Korean idol conveyed her thankfulness for fans' support.

The singer acknowledged receiving a large number of handwritten messages and said she goes through them regularly.

"Hi Bunnies, I got the letters you sent!! So touched~ You made me cryㅠㅠ I read each and every letter without missing a day because every single one is so precious. EVERY LETTER FEELS SO HEARTFELT AND MEANINGFUL. THANK YOU SO SO MUCH!," Danielle said.

Danielle noted that she’s learning to better recognize her feelings, adding that the fans’ words help her reflect more clearly. She mentioned that their concern hasn’t gone unnoticed and stated that the members are working through internal challenges.

However, the South Korean artist also assured fans that thinking about future moments keeps them moving forward. Following the NewJeans member's post, netizens shared their thoughts online, with one X user commenting:

"Ngl I sobbed reading this 😭."

Some reassured Danielle that they’ll always be there, while others encouraged her to stay strong and take care of herself.

"We miss you more than words can express 😭😭 your bunnies are always here, waiting patiently for you, all five of you. our hearts ache a little from the distance, but we hold onto the hope and excitement of the day we’ll see you all together again 🐻🦦🐶🐱🐹🐰=💪♾," a fan remarked.

"DANIELLE 😭😭😭 , I hope that in the end, it’ll be us laughing the loudest and happiest. Looking back on these moments with a soft smile and a heart full of pride, knowing we chose not to give up through it all," a person shared.

"If you call us your universe, then you are my lucky Danielle🍀❤. i really love you🫶 be happy, take good care of your health, eat well too!! lots of love for you my world, i love you❤♾," a netizen said.

Others wished the 20-year-old a happy birthday, calling her their “sunflower” and reminding her that brighter days are ahead.

"HBD our sunflower... Yes, the sun will shine again 💛🎂🌻," a user mentioned.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DANIELLE! It takes a lot to stay happy/positive through a difficult time like this but Dani always makes sure to give Bunnies ease. The sun will shine again! 🥳🌞🐶💛🎂🫂💋," a viewer noted.

"MY PRECIOUS DANIELLE HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! It’s so important to let yourself feel your feelings, even when it’s difficult. The sun will shine again! BUNNIES LOVE YOU SO MUCH! 🥳🌞🐶💛👑🫂💋🎂," another fan added.

NewJeans Danielle reveals rules she had to follow as a trainee

On March 16, 2025, NewJeans Danielle opened up about her challenging trainee days in an Instagram live stream.

There, she revealed strict rules like asking permission to use the toilet and sending food photos to a manager before eating. The Super Shy star questioned the system's lack of creativity and control even years after debuting.

“You had to leave a message before you were able to go to the toilet, and this was even in free time. You were constantly being watched over when you were in the practice room, so you didn't have much freedom at all," the Korean-Australian songstress stated.

She added:

"I remember having to take pictures of what I ate, before I was actually able to consume it. I had to send pictures to our manager and she would have to check it."

Meanwhile, on March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, ordering NewJeans members to return to the agency after granting an injunction against their activities outside the company.

Despite the ruling, the group announced a hiatus after their March 23 Hong Kong concert—reportedly without HYBE subsidiary's prior knowledge.

On April 9, the Seoul Central District Court held a closed-door hearing for NewJeans’ objection to ADOR’s temporary injunction. However, no decision has been made yet. The hearing reportedly ended in over 10 minutes.

