ADOR slams NJZ’s ComplexCon performance & calls their hiatus announcement “unilateral,” seeks urgent meeting with members

On March 23, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) announced a temporary hiatus after the court ruled in favor of ADOR. The K-pop group dropped the news at the end of their hour-long set at ComplexCon, held at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong. The sold-out show was packed with over 11,000 fans.

"Today will likely be our last stage for the time being... We have decided to respect the court's decision and suspend our activities for a while. It is not an easy decision, but it is... necessary right now. Thank you for all the love and support. We will continue to move forward," NJZ said during their closing remarks at the event (as reported by Naver News).

The next day, on March 24, 2025, ADOR reacted to the announcement. The South Korean entertainment agency said they were disappointed by NJZ using an alternative name. ADOR stressed that their exclusive contract was still valid and that they planned to meet with the members to discuss the next steps.

“We are very sorry that they pushed ahead with the concert under a name other than NewJeans despite the court’s decision and unilaterally declared a halt to their activities... We will do our best for NewJeans according to our valid exclusive contract. We hope to meet with the artist as soon as possible and discuss the future," HYBE's subsidiary said (via the same outlet).

The legal battle between ADOR and NewJeans is about their exclusive contract and independent activities. On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court sided with ADOR, issuing an injunction that blocks the members from working independently. The ruling bans NJZ from signing ad deals and confirms ADOR’s control as their management.

The conflict started last November when NewJeans said they terminated their contracts due to ADOR’s violations. They began promoting independently, but ADOR fought back with an injunction.

The company first blocked ad deals and later banned entertainment activities like singing, composing, and writing. Despite this, the group kept performing. Now that the court has ruled in ADOR’s favor, the group has decided to step back temporarily.

More about NJZ’s ComplexCon debut

K-pop group NJZ announced a temporary hiatus during their headlining set at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23, 2025. This was their first public appearance since March 21, 2025, when a Seoul court ruled in ADOR’s favor.

During their set, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein debuted a new song, Pit Stop. They then paused the music to speak to fans. The girl group took turns reading a letter in English and Korean, addressing “their bunnies” directly.

The group's presence at ComplexCon extended beyond the stage. Their official merchandise booth inside the event marketplace drew massive crowds, with over 2,000 fans lining up on Sunday alone. However, the booth was shut down after completely selling out of all new NJZ merchandise.

In February 2025, NewJeans rebranded as NJZ after joining the ComplexCon lineup. Their dispute with ADOR began over claims that HYBE, ADOR’s parent company, tried to remove their mentor, Min Hee-jin.

The conflict escalated in November 2024 when NewJeans announced their departure, stating that HYBE and ADOR no longer had the right to represent them. They argued their contracts were invalid, but ADOR disputed this.

