“Not being able to use the toilet is crazy” – Fans react as NJZ’s Danielle shares strict trainee rules, had to send meal photos before eating

On March 16, 2025, NJZ’s Danielle dropped a video on the group’s official Instagram. She shared the rules trainees had to follow. The 19-year-old mentioned training, schedules, diet restrictions, and limited personal freedom.

“You had to leave a message before you were able to go to the toilet, and this was even in free time. You were constantly being watched over when you were in the practice room, so you didn't have much freedom at all. I remember having to take pictures of what I ate, before I was actually able to consume it. I had to send pictures to our manager and she would have to check it,” NJZ’s Danielle said.

The K-pop idol said that when she met Min Hee-jin, the former ADOR CEO was shocked by their trainee life. Min helped change the rules and supported the members' creativity.

Fans reacted to Danielle's statements, with one X user commenting:

"Not being able to use the toilet is crazy."

"Dani your courage to speak up about the cruelties that vulnerable trainees and members in the industry deal with was invaluable beyond belief. Thank you for always being our pillar of strength with your wise words and bright personality. We will always stand by you!," a fan remarked.

"what danielle is talking about on her live right now is such an important conversation- one that has needed to happen in the industry for far too long. i’m so sad for her, for everything she’s had to endure, but the strength it takes to open up like this is just powerful," a user wrote.

"I'm really proud of Danielle. She had the courage to speak out against injustice, but what everyone whispers about, but few shout. & that's how it should be. Those with the power to speak out against injustice should do so. I love you, Dani," a person noted.

"She’s so strong and admirable. I love her so much because of how brave and vulnerable she can be with us and I hope she knows how much we love her for being so strong," a netizen said.

"Honestly one thing abt danielle i have noticed is despite being seen as a sweet sunshine person she is very honest n forthcoming with her opinions this girl will say and do what she wants she don’t care," a viewer shared.

"Danielle’s courage in speaking up for young trainees and addressing the harsh side of the idol industry shows how much she values humanity and cares about others’ well-being.. my precious girl :((," another fan added.

NJZ's Danielle supported Min Hee-jin in a court statement

On March 7, 2025, all five members of NJZ (formerly NewJeans) — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — attended the first round of court interrogations at the Seoul Central District Court. They are currently in a legal battle with their former agency, ADOR.

The case focuses on the dispute over the group’s contract status. Although they were not required to appear, the NJZ members showed up together. They wore all black as they arrived at the courthouse.

During the court session, each member gave their remarks. But it was Danielle’s comments that caught the most attention. She spoke about former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, referring to her as part of their team.

"We are sensitive to the condition of each member, so we are concerned about getting hurt or sick. What I want to say is that we are a team of six (including CEO Min Hee-jin) although five people will be on the stage. The CEO was attacked and ridiculous articles poured out, and I was afraid of losing it. I want to continue to be with the CEO in the future," Danielle said (reported by MK).

Meanwhile, K-pop group NJZ starred in their first global campaign with Calvin Klein for Spring 2025 Denim. Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign shows them in retro styles like baggy jeans and low-rise denim. This marked their first gig since parting ways with ADOR.

