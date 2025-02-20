"Thought y’all said they would be blacklisted" — Netizens react to NJZ's new Calvin Klein campaign video release amid ongoing dispute with ADOR

On February 20, 2025, Calvin Klein unveiled a short clip of their new campaign with NJZ members, formerly known as NewJeans. The video was shared on the brand's social media platforms and showed Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein in the latest pieces from Calvin Klein's Spring 2025 collection.

Ad

The clip displayed the brand's 90s-inspired denim, vintage-style logo tees, and modern striped shirting, with the K-pop stars embodying a cool aesthetic. This campaign showcased Calvin Klein's continued collaboration with NJZ, irrespective of the group's ongoing battle with their former agency, ADOR, and HYBE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Instead of referring to the group by its initial name, NewJeans, the promotional content individually listed each member's name. This subtle distinction caught the attention of fans, many of whom had speculated about the group's future in brand endorsements after their high-profile departure from ADOR. An X user, @vureoi, wrote:

"and I thought y’all said they would be blacklisted. Njz - 2 Idiots - 0."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some believed that the group might struggle to maintain its influence after their contract dispute, fans noted that the campaign indicated the members remained sought-after by global brands.

"some people need to wake up and realize that everything is falling into place for them, every day is a step forward, and it's all happening in real time, they're too powerful and loved to be blacklisted," a netizen remarked.

Ad

"I remember someone said that it was merely an edited photo made by someone on weibo, accusing it as fake news, lol. What an irony of accusing people sharing fake news while they are the one who has been sharing fake news all this time. Glad now it's made clear," a fan wrote.

"They done told these kids are gonna be blacklisted but CK and all the magazines right now are reporting on their behalf as NJZ and with the redebut hashtag???," a user commented.

Ad

Fans also praised the visuals, emphasizing the group's continued growth despite their legal battle with ADOR.

"they ate and left no crumbs in the Calvin Klein campaign, holy sh*t," a fan commented.

"NOTHING CAN STOP THESE GIRLS FROM BEING LOVED, SUCCESSFUL AND ON DEMAND," an X user added.

"NJZ just makes everything look so freaking epic I can’t stop watching this video," a netizen wrote.

Ad

Calvin Klein's campaign with NJZ and the ongoing ADOR dispute

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video campaign, featuring a sleek and minimalistic aesthetic, was accompanied by an official announcement that the Calvin Klein Spring 2025 collection is now available on the brand's website. The campaign also included outdoor advertisements and additional social media promotions to enhance global reach.

The group has been at the center of a legal dispute with their former agency, ADOR, over alleged mistreatment and contractual issues. The conflict escalated in late 2024 when the group accused ADOR of failing to protect their interests, leading to their decision to terminate their contracts and rebrand as NJZ.

Ad

Despite ADOR's claims that the contracts remain legally binding, the members have pushed forward with independent activities, including securing brand deals and planning future performances.

As the quintet prepares for its scheduled performance at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025, fans eagerly anticipate their next steps, both musically and professionally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback