Danielle Marsh of NewJeans, or NJZ, penned a heartfelt letter to her fans, expressing her gratitude for their love and support. On April 30, 2025, she took to the group’s official Instagram page and posted the letter through multiple Instagram stories.

These letters were originally sent to her by fans on the occasion of her birthday, celebrated on April 11. According to her, she took the time to read every single letter line by line, appreciating all the warm wishes sent her way.

Her letter touched the hearts many NewJeans fans and K-pop fans around the world.

Some of her words included:

"Bunnies & MHDHH NEVER Die! I love you, Bunnies~ From Dani."

In the above-mentioned letter, Danielle expressed that she had missed her fans, "Bunnies," (fandom name), and it made her decide to share her feelings through a self-written note. She described how overwhelmed she felt by the warmth in every message, noting how powerful a single word or sentence can be when it comes from the heart.

She recalled receiving a heap of birthday letters a day before her birthday and admitted she was completely shocked by the huge number of them. She confessed that even before reading the first one, tears began rolling down her cheeks, representing how moved she was by the gesture itself.

Danielle conveyed that she understood how much time and thought must have gone into writing each letter, whether it was long or short, and she found every single one meaningful.

The NewJeans member said the letters brought her comfort, and made her experience as if the bunnies were right by her side, holding her hand and assuring her that everything would be okay. It made her feel loved and supported even without meeting face-to-face. She shared that someday, she hopes to be a writer and turn the letters into a book.

"I’ll spend my life being thankful and trying to stay happy! Together, with all of us! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being my support during the hardest times, for always shining light at the end of the tunnel, and more than anything, for endlessly believing in me and our members," she wrote.

Looking ahead to her twenties, she stated that she wanted to embark on a journey of growth and discovery, and to always be a source of strength for Bunnies, just as they had been for her all along .

She thanked them for staying by her side during hard times, for celebrating small victories, and for being the kind, generous fans she feels lucky to have.

Currently, the K-pop group NewJeans, briefly rebranded as NJZ, is on an indefinite hiatus due to an ongoing legal dispute with their former label, ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE. The conflict began in late 2024 when all five members attempted to terminate their contracts, citing workplace harassment and the dismissal of their mentor and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

In response, ADOR filed legal actions to prevent the group from engaging in independent activities. In March 2025, a Seoul court upheld ADOR's injunction, barring them from performing or releasing music outside the label's authority. Despite this, NJZ performed under their new name at ComplexCon in Hong Kong, introducing a new song titled "Pit Stop."

Following the performance, NewJeans announced a pause in all activities, citing the injunction. Currently, NJZ remains inactive, awaiting the outcome of their legal battle, but stays in contact with their fans through their personal Instagram group account.

