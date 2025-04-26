ADOR responds to Indomie x NewJeans Pop-Up store promotion by certain fan clubs amidst ongoing legal feud

On April 26, 2025, ADOR, the agency managing the popular K-pop group NewJeans (now also referred to as NJZ), issued an official statement on April 26, 2025. The statement addressed the recent activities of certain fan clubs promoting an upcoming Indomie x NewJeans pop-up store.

An intricate legal battle between the agency and NewJeans unfolds simultaneously with these events.

Indomie, a noodle brand, recently declared a partnership with NewJeans by naming them as global ambassadors. As part of this collaboration, a temporary retail outlet featuring the group was planned, offering exclusive items, including member photocards.

Initial reports about the Indomie pop-up store emerged from the fan-operated account Team Bunnies (@NewJeansSTRM) on X (formerly Twitter), instead of any official ADOR or Indomie channels. This unusual announcement technique generated widespread speculation about both the event's legitimacy and ADOR's participation.

Amid extensive perplexity among the public, ADOR released an authoritative declaration on April 26, 2025, elucidating their stance regarding the Indomie pop-up store and fan club promotional activities.

"NewJeans is currently active as a promotional model for the Indomie brand, and the upcoming Indomie Mi Goreng pop-up store is an official event organized by a partner company with prior approval from ADOR.However, ADOR has not requested or been involved in any promotional activities or personal information collection through fan accounts," ADOR said.

ADOR cautions fans to be wary of fan clubs promoting Indomie x NewJeans' Pop-Up promotion

NewJeans is currently under a court injunction that restricts them from engaging in independent promotional activities. This ruling was recently upheld by the Seoul Central District Court on April 16, 2025.

The decision followed ADOR's filing for an injunction to prevent the group from operating outside of their agency's purview. This came after the members attempted to terminate their exclusive contracts in November 2024.

The court sided with ADOR, stating that NewJeans allegedly had not provided sufficient evidence to prove a breakdown of trust that would warrant contract termination.

ADOR explicitly stated that they have never requested or been involved in promotional activities or the collection of personal information through fan accounts.

The statement further cautioned fans about certain fan accounts and communities. These accounts are allegedly attempting to gather personal information under the guise of conducting surveys related to the pop-up. ADOR urged fans to exercise caution to avoid potential harm or misuse of their personal data.

"We have identified some attempts to collect personal information under the guise of pre-event surveys via certain fan accounts and communities. We kindly ask fans to be cautious and avoid any harm that may result from these activities."

This statement from ADOR appears to be a direct response to Team Bunnies' active promotion of the pop-up. Team Bunnies had been announcing online ordering surveys and sharing details about the store's location and merchandise.

Team Bunnies has consistently shown strong support for the girl group members throughout their legal battles with ADOR. However, the agency's warning suggests a concern over unofficial entities taking a leading role in promoting official activities. This is especially concerning amidst the sensitive legal climate.

The ongoing legal battle between the girl group and ADOR has been closely followed by the K-pop industry and fans worldwide. The dispute began in late 2024 when the members sought to terminate their exclusive contracts, citing a breach of trust and alleging mistreatment, according to the BBC on November 28, 2024.

ADOR, however, maintains that the contracts are valid and that they have continued to fulfill their obligations. The agency even presented evidence of ongoing payments to the members during court hearings.

Following the initial court ruling in March 2025, which barred the girl group from independent activities under the name NJZ, the group filed an appeal. However, it was subsequently rejected on April 16, 2025. The girl group's legal representatives immediately filed an appeal to challenge the injunction, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper on April 16, 2025.

For now, this leaves the group legally restricted from pursuing solo endorsements or activities without ADOR's direct involvement.

The second hearing for this main lawsuit is scheduled for June 5, 2025.

In the meantime, NewJeans announced an indefinite hiatus from group activities following the initial court ruling in March. They expressed their disappointment with the legal constraints. Their last official group performance was at ComplexCon in Hong Kong on March 23, 2025, where they acknowledged the difficult situation.

