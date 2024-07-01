"There’s a lot of positive stuff about breezy" — Fans react to Chris Brown reportedly refunding meet and greet fee of fan on crutches

On June 5, 2024, American singer and rapper Chris Brown began his 11:11 Tour in Detroit. As a part of the tour, the singer offered a meet-and-greet session for VIP fans, with an entrance fee costing $1,111.

Pictures from the meet-and-greet started doing the rounds on social media platforms shortly after, and most of them went viral for Chris striking a pose with fans with his hands on their rear or even kissing some.

However, one of the photos from the session went viral because Chris Brown reportedly returned the entrance fee of $1,111 to a fan who was on crutches. According to social media influencer, Lushotz's X (formerly Twitter) post, the Ayo singer also allegedly gave the fan an additional $10k.

Fans of the Superhero singer were quick to react to the incident and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinion on Chris' gesture. One fan with username @views09 mentioned some of the good deeds the singer does. He said:

"There’s a lot of positive stuff about breezy. He hires bulk of dancers for videos so they can get to accomplish they dreams of working with him,same for writers/producers/engineers for the music. Not forgetting all the other things he does but the media never posts it smh."

"And no big media gonna talk about this," another fan said.

"Solid move brotha. Salute," one person said.

Additionally, some of the fans recognized the fan in the crutches as August Alsina and mentioned they were happy for her.

"Real team breezy know that she’s been going to his meet and greets forever!!! Him and August Alsina," one fan wrote.

"She’s a day one fan also. They have met before , it was a reunion," another fan mentioned.

"She looks really happy," an X user mentioned.

Chris Brown's meet-and-greet photo allegedly led to a fan's breakup

Apart from the touching gesture, Chris Brown's fan meet session has made headlines for apparently causing a breakup. A female fan of the New Flame singer attended a fan meet session in Ohio and her photos with Chris went viral owing to the pose they were taken in.

In a video of the unnamed fan posted via The Neighborhood Talk, she mentions that her boyfriend broke up with her a week after the photo went viral stating that he felt Chris was being too close to her.

However, the fan also expressed no regrets about the repercussions of meeting Chris Brown. She stated in the video:

"I would trade my ex to meet Chris Brown 100 times over. So, definitely."

The recent instance is not the first time Chris Brown's meet-and-greet sessions have made headlines. In 2022, the Look At Me Now singer's fan meet-up sessions during One of Them One's Tour with Lil Baby had fans disappointed about the $1000 charge for the same.

However, American rapper Yung Bleu defended Chris via X and mentioned in a tweet that spending $1000 for a life-long memory wasn't bad.

In other news, Chris Brown's 11:11 tour began on June 5, 2024, in Detroit and is set to end on August 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. Additionally, the singer's meet-and-greet experience has been sold out in 36 cities.

