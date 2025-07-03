"They look like the action heroes from the movies" – Fans react as aespa go full combat mode in PUBG collab poster for upcoming track 'Dark Arts'

On July 3, 2025, aespa's official X account reported that the K-pop act has partnered with Krafton's PUBG: Battlegrounds for a multi-platform collaboration. As part of the tie-up, the group will be releasing a new audio track called Dark Arts on July 15 KST. The official PUBG handle hinted at the group's arrival with the message:

“aespa is dropping in with a big flash and they are coming to take center stage. Who better to rule the virtual badlands?”

A key visual shared by the developers shows members Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning armed with various combat tools (ranging from classic firearms to a signature frying pan), suggesting full integration of the group into the survival-style gameplay. Fans are reacting to the concept, with one X user saying that the K-pop idols look like action "heroes":

"🔥Let me say wow! I love the collaboration between #aespa and #PUBG ⭐ They look like the action HEROS from the movies! It feels like a movie poster. Congrats to #에스파 and their creative team. We love your art!"

Many are applauding the cinematic visuals and bold concept of the team-up.

"My kinda genre of aespa! warrior typa song, fits their concept so well 😍," a user mentioned.

"Lowkey I want this concept again for the next CB. 🤭," a person shared.

Some are ready to start playing the game just for it, praising their song Dark Arts.

"Am I going to start playing another game just for a collab? yes I am," a netizen said.

"Dark arts…will it be as heavy and dark as die trying? that’s such an underrated aespa song…the production for it was what i expected to be carried over to the full album," a viewer noted.

"More new aespa music and it’s a game soundtrack which means it’s gonna be a banger i’m soooo seated," another fan added.

The timeline of aespa x PUBG's forthcoming collaboration release

aespa's joint rollout with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) kicks off on July 3 at 6 pm KST, starting with a preview clip. This marks the launch of a cross-industry release calendar linking the girl group and the online shooter title.

A sneak peek of their track Dark Arts drops on July 5, offering the first audio glimpse of the project. On July 9, the main promo video debuts, arriving simultaneously with the themed game update for PC players. The update introduces custom looks, character gear, and visual effects inspired by aespa's concept style.

By July 15, the complete version of Dark Arts, along with the full video, will be available. The collaboration wraps up its rollout on July 17, when the same content becomes available to console users.

Separately, Capcom has announced a new tie-in between its combat title Street Fighter 6 and the K-pop act aespa, effective July 4, 2025. A preview clip titled "Street Fighter 6 x aespa Special Collab with Naevis Announce Trailer" was uploaded to Capcom's YouTube channel. The footage is paired with aespa's song Whiplash and offers a first look at what's included in the crossover.

