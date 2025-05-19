“They love to plagiarize” – Fans react as SHINee to pay tribute to late Jonghyun with ‘Poet | Artist,’ set to release on the group’s 17th anniversary

On May 19, 2025, SHINee dropped a preview video and new details about their upcoming track, Poet | Artist. It is scheduled to launch on May 25, 2025, at 12 am KST.

The name was earlier chosen for the late member Jonghyun’s last individual album. Penned and produced by the late K-pop idol, it was released following his demise in 2018.

The track’s launch aligns with the band's 17-year milestone from their debut in 2008. The record will drop online on all key music platforms, with its tangible edition arriving on May 26.

Their new preview, called Fluffy SHINee, features five playful character versions, each tied to a different edition of the single album.

Admirers have described the reuse of Poet | Artist (the title of Jonghyun’s 2018 solo album) as a form of “plagiarism” they support. The term is being used playfully online to acknowledge their decision to use the same title for their new single.

"They love to plagiarize each other," an X user commented.

Leading is the main track, Poet | Artist, followed by the accompanying piece, Starlight. As reported by Herald Pop, the lead track falls under the electro-pop genre, combining a repeating vocal line with sharp snares and a rhythm inspired by reggae.

Its lyrics explore themes of breaking creative limits and choosing artistic freedom, both in music and in everyday situations. This marks the group's first music drop since June 2023, when they launched their eighth studio album HARD, led by a hip-hop-style title track.

"Most beloved and precious plagiarism saga i've known," a fan remarked.

"This is the kind of plagiarism I don't mind at all!!!," a user mentioned.

"A kind of plagiarism i will tolerate and accept 🥹," a person shared.

Many are sharing emotional responses, noting the group’s return brings them happiness and appreciation after an extended pause.

"This is too much to fit into one heart," a netizen said.

"My heart is actually about to burst out of my chest," a viewer noted.

"My heart is so full. We've been waiting a long time for something like this and now we have it plus many more shinee contents. I love 5HINee soooooo much. Like seriously i can't put into words how grateful and happy i am today," another fan added.

SHINee to celebrate its 17th anniversary with "SHINee Week"

SHINee has outlined a series of activities to commemorate 17 years since its debut, set to run from May 18 to 25, ending with a new release. The group, which first entered the music scene on May 25, 2008, is marking the week as “SHINee Week.”

As part of the schedule, they are uploading footage from their early concerts. From May 18 to 22, videos from their first five live tours will be released daily at 8 pm KST on the act’s official YouTube channel.

The celebration will additionally feature a real-time performance in Seoul. Named ESSAY: Every Stage Shines Around You, the affair is scheduled at the KSPO Dome in Songpa District from May 23 to 25.

This marks the boy band's return to the stage as a group after wrapping up their 2023 tour, SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION]. Afterward, on the last date track, Poet | Artist, will drop.

All updates are being shared via the group's official online handles. The digital concert streams are accessible globally, while the Seoul performances are in-person.

SHINee leader Onew is preparing to drop his second full-length album in July. Minho has continued his stage work with the comedic play Rendezvous. Key is currently active across multiple variety programs.

Meanwhile, maknae Taemin closed out his first solo global tour, Ephemeral Gaze, at KSPO Dome in late April.

