SHINee’s Key expresses admiration for actor Byeon Woo-seok’s rising career

Key of SHINee praised and acknowledged actor Byeon Woo-seok's rise to fame during a recent event. As reported by Newsen News, on May 3, on the latest episode of the YouTube show Pinggyego, Key spoke about the actor, even revealing that they aren't personally close.

Yuri of the popular veteran K-pop group Girls' Generation also appeared as a guest alongside the SHINee member, while Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Dong-hyun hosted the show.

When the conversation turned to Byeon Woo-seok, Key expressed his admiration for the actor. He shared that he has known Woo-seok since the actor's modelling days, back when he wasn't as well-known. He pointed out that they are the same age and said that seeing Woo-seok's recent success, after years in the industry, makes him "genuinely happy."

Byeon Woo-seok rose to fame after his appearance on Lovely Runner

SHINee's Key recently opened up about why he feels an inner sense of closeness to rising actor Byeon Woo-seok, despite not knowing him very well personally. During a recent episode of the show Pinggyego, in a light-hearted moment where Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Dong-hyun teased Girls' Generation’s Yuri about possibly developing feelings for someone, Key stepped in to support her.

"It would be nice to always live with love in your heart. Isn't liking a celebrity that kind of feeling? I think it's the same kind of feeling as how everyone is into Byeon Woo Seok these days," Key said, as translated from Korean.

Yoo Jae-suk agreed, commenting that Byeon Woo-seok has become "really something." Key noted that many people seemed to have taken a liking to the actor, even mentioning how some have set his photo as their phone wallpaper.

Yoo Jae-suk also pointed out that although Woo-seok debuted some time ago, his mainstream popularity has only surged recently, highlighting a noticeable gap between his debut and current fame.

Key then explained his own familiarity with the actor.

"I have a lot of model friends, so I've known of him since his modelling days. Even though we don't have a personal relationship, I genuinely feel happy for him. You know how some people just make you want to root for them from afar?" he commented.

Yuri, appearing momentarily confused, asked if Key and Woo-seok were actually friends.

"I just said we weren't close," Key quickly and humorously replied.

To which, everyone shared a good laugh.

This light exchange reflected the growing admiration and fandom surrounding Byeon Woo-seok in the Korean entertainment industry.

Woo-seok rose to prominence following his performance in the 2024 hit series Lovely Runner, where he starred alongside Kim Hye-yoon. The show’s storyline of time-travel captivated audiences, and even a year after its release, it continues to receive recognition.

Most recently, Byeon Woo-seok won the PRIZM Popularity Award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards in 2025, leaving fans eagerly hoping for a reunion of the cast, especially the lead pair.

