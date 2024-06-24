“They need to pay for all our therapy” - Fans in frenzy after Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage at the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift surprised her fans by bringing boyfriend Travis Kelce onstage for one of the Eras Tour shows. On Sunday, June 23, 2024, Kelce joined the Grammy-winning singer onstage during a transition in the Tortured Poets Department segment of her third show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

As seen in videos posted on social media, the NFL star, dressed in a tailcoat with a top hat, stepped in for the dancer who typically carries Swift onstage during the outfit change for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The Kansas City quarterback's on-stage appearance was met with enthusiastic screams. Fans took to social media to express their surprise and delight, with one saying:

Many praised Taylor for adding her NFL-star boyfriend into the skit, calling her a "genius." One even said they could be a part of a romcom movie. Here are some comments seen on X:

Travis Kelce's appearance onstage comes just days after he and Taylor Swift went Instagram official

The segment was introduced into the show in May after the Grammy-winner updated her Eras Tour setlist, adding songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department (April 2024).

As part of the skit, Travis Kelce carried Swift in his arms to a red couch. He was seen fanning himself and dancing around, smiling at Taylor Swift while the pop singer's dancers helped with her onstage costume change. Before she proceeded to sing I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, she blew a kiss at the quarterback.

This marked Kelce's first time joining his popstar girlfriend on stage, although he was frequently spotted in the crowd at her shows, just like Swift was during NFL season. His special appearance onstage comes just days after he and Taylor Swift went Instagram official.

On Friday, Taylor Swift posted a selfie featuring herself, Kelce, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, taken backstage at her first London show. This was the first time the athlete made an appearance on her official social media since they began dating last year.

Swift's The Eras Tour is scheduled to run through December this year.