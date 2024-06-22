  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift hard launches Travis Kelce on social media in birthday wish for Prince of Wales

Taylor Swift hard launches Travis Kelce on social media in birthday wish for Prince of Wales

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 22, 2024 14:56 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally become Instagram official after one year of dating. Wishing the Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, on his 42nd birthday, Swift shared a sweet note attached to a picture of the Prince's family, with Kelce making a special appearance.

Prince of Wales and his family attended Swift's first 'Eras Tour' show in London. The concert also had Kelce, who came along with his brother Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce. After a hit show in London, the popstar took to her Twitter profile to wish the Prince of Wales a happy birthday.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," Taylor Swift wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Taylor Swift attached a picture of herself and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, posing with Prince William and his kids. This is the first time in over a year of her relationship with Kelce that she has posted him on her social media.

The picture appears to be from Prince William's and Travis Kelce's visit to Swift's London concert.

Prince William posted a similar picture on Instagram where Taylor Swift appeared to be taking a photo with the Prince of Wales and kids. Interestingly, this picture doesn't have Kelce in it. Thanking Swift for an outstanding time at London's Eras Tour Show, the Prince of Wales wrote:

"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!"

While Prince of Wales has just over a million views, Taylor Swift's Instagram posts have boomed with more than 5 million views in less than an hour. And it makes sense, considering Swifties all across the world were waiting for Taylor to make her relationship Instagram official.

The first time Taylor Swift spoke about her relationship with Travis Kelce

Although this is the first time that Taylor Swift has posted Travis Kelce on her social media, she spoke of her relationship a long time ago. In December 2023, Swift was named as TIME's People of the Year 2023.

In the interview published by TIME, after the accomplishment, Swift talked about Kelce for the first time since their relationship began.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

During the interview, Swift also confirmed that it was when Kelce first mentioned his failed attempt to give her a friendship bracelet that they started hanging out. And they dated for quite some time before she first appeared in the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bears.

