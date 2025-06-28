“This is bad timing smh” — Internet reacts to Sean Combs’ son King Combs dropping new track ‘Diddy Free’ with Kanye West

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, King Combs, recently teamed up with Kanye West to drop a new EP, Never Stop. The project was released on Friday, June 27, 2025, and features a track titled Diddy Free.

The seven-song EP opens with the lead track Lonely Roads, a version of Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine that came out earlier this year in March. Notably, it features guest appearances by King Combs and Kanye's daughter North West.

In Diddy Free, King rapped:

"N**gas ain't goin' to sleep 'til we see Diddy free."

The three-minute track also featured bars like, "Look, when sh*t get sus, they try to play the victim," and "They be takin' shots, they can't trigger me, nah (Sh*t don't trigger me)/ F*ck the world, critics, and the witness."

As the track went viral, internet users were quick to criticize King Combs. Referencing Combs' ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, one wrote:

"This is bad timing smh wait till until after the case!"

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Many continued to slam the move.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

While others noted they liked the sound.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

King Combs previously defended Diddy in his May 2024 diss track Pick A Side

Kanye West, who served as executive producer for Never Stop, has been vocal about his support of Sean Combs. Ye also composed all the songs on the EP. Meanwhile, King Combs contributed to the lyrics.

Throughout 2025, West has gone on several hateful rants on X. Many times the posts included messages in support of the Bad Boy Records founder. This included writing "FREE PUFF" in a February comment and "PUFF WE LOVE YOU" during a separate rant (Puff Daddy is another moniker of Combs), according to E! News. Per the outlet, Ye also made an appearance in the courthouse earlier this month.

This is not the first time King Combs (a.k.a. Christian Combs) has come to his father's defense. Back in May 2024, as Diddy faced a string of s*xual assault allegations, Christian dropped a diss track targeting celebrities who criticized the rapper. The song, titled Pick A Side, also called out the federal raids on the rapper's properties in LA and Miami, singing:

"Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack/ But we out here selling tracks, multi-million dollar plaques."

Never Stop comes as both the prosecution and defense finished presenting their closing arguments in Combs' trial, which began in May. Citing the prosecution, the Hollywood Reporter wrote:

"Up until today, he was able to get away with it because of his money, his power (and) his influence. That stops now. It’s time for justice. It’s time to find the defendant guilty."

The defense, for their part, summarized that it was a "false trial," arguing that their client was not guilty of "s*x trafficking" but rather being an active participant in the "swingers lifestyle." Per Diddy's counsel, it included consensual "threesomes" with his girlfriends and male s*x workers. Meanwhile, according to Billboard, Combs' attorney, Teny Geragos, stated:

"Sean Combs is a complicated man, but this is not a complicated case. We take full responsibility that there was domestic violence. Domestic violence is not s*x trafficking."

All of Diddy's children, including King Combs, have frequently been spotted in court supporting their father. Notably, the rapper elected not to testify in the trial last week. He has pleaded guilty to all allegations levied against him. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Jurors are expected to start their deliberations on Monday.

