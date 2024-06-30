“This is diabolical”— Fans react as Rapper Cupcakke seemingly pokes fun at Justin Timberlake’s DUI, tagging him in post of her new track

In a social media twist that has stirred controversy, rapper Cupcakke has sparked reactions with a new track that seemingly references Justin Timberlake’s recent DUI incident. Known for her provocative lyrics, Cupcakke, under her Twitter handle @CupcakKe_rapper, posted a link to her latest song Dui accompanied by a pointed tag to Timberlake’s official account.

Police arrested Justin Timberlake for drunk driving in the Hamptons on June 18. He failed sobriety tests even though he said he only had one drink. He was released soon after without bail.

The post, which went live on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, quickly caught the attention of fans and media alike.

"This is diabolical," one user tweeted.

Cupcakke tweeted about her new song Dui on June 29. The song appears to reference Justin Timberlake's recent DUI arrest and has caused mixed reactions. Some fans like it for being typical of her bold style, while others think it's insensitive. Fans had multiple reactions to it,

"She is the funniest human on planet earth," one user tweeted.

"I LOVE YOU CUPCAKKE!!!" someone else declared.

"HELP CLOCK HIM FOR ME QUEENNNN," one user requested.

"Get him again oomf," another responded.

"OMGG THIS IS NASTY," one user exclaimed.

"OH YOU DID NOT-" one user tweeted.

"So unserious I love it #CupcakKeDauntless #DauntlessManifesto," another user tweeted.

"MOTHERR YOU’RE SOOO GXHSSGEGBZJSSH," someone else exclaimed.

"YOU ATE SO BADDDD," another user expressed.

Justin Timberlake arrested for DUI in the Hamptons

Justin Timberlake's recent DUI arrest in Sag Harbor, New York, casts a shadow over his ongoing "Forget Tomorrow World Tour." Arrested on June 18, 2024, for running a stop sign, speeding, and exhibiting signs of intoxication, Timberlake addressed the incident for the first time during a Chicago concert on Friday night.

While expressing his appreciation for the continued support of his fans, Timberlake acknowledged the "difficult week" following the arrest. The tour's future remains unclear. Legal repercussions and potential impact on Timberlake's image are significant factors.

Police reports contradict Timberlake's claim of having only one drink before driving. Officers documented bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and failed sobriety tests. Refusal of a breathalyzer test further raised questions among fans about his condition at the time of the arrest.

This incident isn't the first time Timberlake has grappled with substance abuse. Nearly two decades ago, he openly discussed past struggles. The singer has two sons with wife, Jessica Biel.

With the legal case pending, the potential consequences for Timberlake remain to be seen.