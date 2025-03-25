“This dude I’ve never heard of before” — Logic denies Maxo Kream’s accusation of song theft ahead of upcoming album ‘Side Quest’

Rapper Maxo Kream, whose real name is Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah Jr., called out fellow rapper Logic on March 21. According to a report by HipHopDX, Logic teased the tracks of his upcoming album Side Quest during streamer and YouTuber FaZe Adapt's recent livestream.

Maxo Kream later retweeted a clip from the stream where Logic was playing his track 700 Club featuring Wiz Khalifa and accused him of allegedly stealing his 2019 track Meet Again. He wrote:

"Jus stole my song huh."

As per HipHopDX, Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, responded to Maxo Kream by posting a video on Instagram on March 22. The rapper stated he did not know about Maxo Kream.

"I don’t be on the internet and somebody hit me about this dude I’ve never heard of before named Maxo Kream, who’s pretty dope. So probably like 45 minutes ago, somebody showed me some complex thing that was like, 'Logic stole this dude’s song' or whatever," he said.

He continued, stating that after hearing Maxo Kream's track Meet Again, he realized both songs use the same sample: Cloud One's Dust to Dust. Logic then denied the theft accusation, explaining many artists have sampled the music since the 1970s, including Nas' 2012 track Daughters.

"I was like, 'I don’t know who that is!' Then I went and listened to the song, and I was like, 'Oh wow, yeah, it’s the same sample.' And it’s been sampled like 15 times since the '70s. Nas has sampled it, everybody’s sampled it."

Logic on the creation of 700 Club and on wanting to work with Maxo Kream

Rapper Logic signing copies of Ultra 85 The Novel. (Image via Instagram/@logic)

Logic then shared in his response video that his producer, 6ix, sent him the beat while he was streaming on Twitch. He stated that he started working on his track, 700 Club, during the live stream. He further explained:

"The way that the song came about is a couple of months ago, I’m just on stream, Twitch, and 6ix had sent me a beat right then and there, from scratch. I’m sipping scotch and you can see me come up with this song from scratch."

The rapper clarified that he has no bad blood with hip-hop musicians and wants them all to succeed. He then invited Maxo Kream to collaborate on a record, stating that they're like "brothers," and they should work together.

"I want everybody to win, and this is me being like, 'My producer used a sample, I rapped on the sh*t, and if you want to see me do it from scratch, go look it up. It’s nothing but love, man. Sh*t, let’s do a record! Let's get this money and turn the f*ck up! That’s what we should be doing. We’re brothers."

Maxo Kream has yet to respond to Logic's video at the time of writing. It is uncertain when Logic's Side Quest album will be released. His last studio album, Ultra 85, was released on August 9, 2024.

