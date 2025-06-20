"This is what happened to every famous kid ever" — Internet reacts to viral video of Blue Ivy hiding from the paparazzi in Paris

A video of Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy hiding from the paparazzi surfaced on social media platforms on June 19, 2025. She was spotted in Paris for her mother's ongoing 'Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit' Tour.

For the unversed, Beyoncé is set to perform in Saint-Denis on three separate dates— June 19, June 21, and June 22, 2025.

In the viral video, the 13-year-old was seen dressed up in a pair of baggy jeans, an oversized grey tee, and blue Adidas sneakers. Blue, however, did not want to be snapped by the paparazzi and thus, ran into a restaurant while hiding her face as much as possible. The video captured her doing the same while getting back into her car.

The video had been circulated on platforms like X and YouTube, garnering various reactions from netizens. One X user @NATERERUN posted the clip that amassed about two million views. A person commented:

"This is what happened to every famous kid ever."

"Umm that's there job ," another user tweeted.

"Nobody was chasing her," added a netizen.

"Mind you nobody is trying to talk to her or anything. She just doing it for ego," said a user.

Others felt that the paparazzi were actually doing too much and invading Blue Ivy's privacy.

"Omg I would be crashing out at them like JB," a user wrote.

"They should be able to sue these camera companies," read a tweet.

"She's underage and she clearly didn't consent because she hid her face," commented a user.

Blue Ivy got applauded by fans last month after she carefully handled a situation on stage during Beyoncé's performance

(L-R) Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Blue Ivy Carter made headlines last month after Beyoncé's show in Chicago happened. Videos surfaced on social media platforms showing that the singer's hair got stuck into Blue's earring in the middle of the perfomance during Cowboy Carter concert at the Chicago’s Soldier Field on May 15, 2025. However, the teenager did not seem to panic and removed her earring quite effortlessly.

The video garnered massive attention online, where netizens praised her for her presence of mind. Many claimed that they did not even notice that the singer's hair was stuck, since Blue Ivy managed it so well.

Amid the positive comments, many, however, believed that it was unnecessary to treat Blue like a "revolutionary".

"People acting like this girl is a revolutionary talent like she hasn’t been bootcamped for this since birth," one X user wrote at the time.

Blue Ivy has been an important part of Beyoncé's ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour. In 2023, the teenager also danced on the stage during her mother's Renaissance World Tour.

Apart from these tours, Blue has reportedly been involved in many significant events alongside Beyoncé, including several award shows and music videos. The 13-year-old has also earned the BET Award and an MTV Video Music Award for her song Brown Skin Girl (2019).

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's ongoing tour will see her perform in France on June 21 and June 22. She is then set to perform in four US cities, Houston, Landover, Atlanta, and Paradise. The final show in Paradise is expected to mark the conclusion of her tour.

