"This was just a appetizer before the full course meal" — Fans think Kendrick Lamar will drop another album after GNX

On November 22, 2024, Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album called GNX without making any prior announcement. The album features 12 songs, including one called The Heart Pt. 6, i.e., the same title as the diss track released by Drake as part of the infamous feud between himself and K.Dot. However, it is a separate song by Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar announced the release of GNX with a snippet taken from an unreleased song. However, the snippet was not found in the 12 tracks of GNX after it dropped an hour later. This led to wide-eyed fans believing that GNX was merely a side project and Kendrick's big drop would come shortly.

Several K.Dot fans hopped on to X to discuss potential theories of a second album by Lamar.

"Lamar got another album coming, this was just a appetizer before the full course meal. He probably been in the studio since Euphoria, the lashing ain’t done, we might be witnessing a YMCMB funeral, he already went at Drake, now it’s Wayne, who next," a fan wrote on X.

"They saying Kendrick Lamar might drop another album. If that happens and it’s BETTER than GXR, he will be officially in my top 5," another fan raved.

"There's something about GNX making me feel like this is another untitled unmastered. I have a feeling we're getting another Kendrick Lamar album sooner than we think," one fan commented.

One fan compared Lamar with American singer/songwriter Frank Ocean, writing:

"Imagine if Kendrick Lamar is pulling a frank ocean and drops another album."

"I’m not understanding this new Kendrick Lamar album. Maybe it will make more sense when he drops another album in the morning . It kind of feels like an album full of “ Not Like Us” type records," another opined.

"I think it's kinda funny how Kendrick Lamar haters are acting like he didn't put out a album with slaps. Got something for everyone. Ya'll be iight. I lowkey think he drops another album close to or after the SB and let gnx cook for a lil," one chimed in.

"Lamar has never dropped an album and an addition to the heart series at the same time. There’s another project coming 100%," one fan inferred on X.

Kendrick Lamar reportedly got the beat for GNX just two days before its release

On November 22, musical artist Kurrco posted a screenshot of an alleged conversation between Lamar and Rascal the Producer. The screenshot establishes that Kendrick Lamar received the beat for the song GNX just two days before the album's release.

According to several fans, the screenshots of the conversation further establish the fact that GNX was an album that Lamar pushed out in haste.

"I want it some ignorant west sh*t. But let the drums have space. I'm bout to hit the studio now," Lamar wrote to Rascal the Producer.

Lamar has taken large hiatuses in between albums, implying the fact that the rapper likes to take time to compose his music. For instance, his last album before GNX was Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which dropped in 2022. Before that, Lamar dropped Damn in 2017.

However, his infamous beef with Drake has forced fans to reassess the take. K.Dot dropped his response to Drake's Family Matters less than an hour after the release of the track. He followed it up with the chart-topping Not Like Us a day later.

GNX features a number of contributors including SZA, Kamasi Washington, Sam Dew, and many more.

