"Unc you switched up hella quick": Snoop Dogg memes erupt as netizens react to rapper praising Kendrick Lamar's album

Rapper Kendrick Lamar released his sixth studio album GNX on November 22, 2024, featuring 12 songs. In the opening track wacced out murals, Lamar took a dig at Snoop Dogg, referencing Drake's diss track Taylor Made Freestyle wherein Drizzy used AI for Snoop Dogg and 2Pac's verses. This also resulted in Drake being sued by 2Pac's estate.

Calling out Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar raps:

“Snoop posted 'Taylor Made,' I prayed it was the edibles/ I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Commenting on Lamar's mention of him in the track and praising the rapper, Snoop Dogg took to X the same day and wrote:

"K dot new album GNX. It was the edibles. west west king."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Snoop's tweet has garnered over four million views since it was posted, and netizens were quick to express their opinions on the same and indulge in memes about the 53-year-old rapper. Commenting on Snoop complimenting Lamar after mentioning his nemesis Drake's Taylor Made Freestyle, an X user tweeted:

"Unc you switched up hella quick."

Expand Tweet

"Take easy on the edibles snoop. true legend for this," an X user commented.

"The king has spoken. all hail the west," another user mentioned.

"Snoop is the definition of smoking through it," a netizen remarked.

"Them edibles was hittin that day respectfully," another one stated.

Additionally, netizens posted memes taking a dig at Snoop Dogg:

A netizen posts a meme taking a dig at Snoop Dogg (Image via X/@Charmqn2004)

NBA team Lakers posted a meme of Snoop Dogg switching sides to the LA Clippers (Image via X/@LakersLead)

Netizen posts a Snoop Dogg meme reacting to Lamar's lyrical mention of him (Image via X/@Alexisyn_)

Kendrick Lamar mentions Lil Wayne in new album responding to the Super Bowl feud

Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner of the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on September 8, 2024. However, Lamar being chosen as the headliner caused controversy, given the 2025 Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans, the hometown of rapper Lil Wayne.

On September 13, 2024, Lil Wayne addressed the issue in an Instagram video, expressing his discontent over not being chosen to perform at the Super Bowl halftime in his hometown. Lil Wayne said:

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that.”

Meanwhile, in his recently released album GNX, Kendrick Lamar responded to the Super Bowl halftime controversy via lyrics in the record's opening track, wacced out murals. The lyrics mention Lil Wayne's 2008 studio album Tha Carter III, as the rapper 37-year-old rapper states:

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

In another bar, Lamar raps:

“Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these n****s agitated, I’m just glad they showin' they faces/ Quite frankly, plenty artists, but they outdated/ Old-a** flows, tryna convince me that you they favorite.”

Kendrick Lamar's surprise-released album GNX features contributions from SZA, Jack Antonoff, and Kamasi Washington. Moreover, credited artists on the album include Ink, Bobby Hawk, Roddy Ricch, and Sam Dew, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback