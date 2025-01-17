"This literally looks like The Eras Tour parody"—All about Trisha Paytas' upcoming 2025 tour as internet reacts to announcement 

Internet celebrity Trisha Paytas raised some eyebrows after announcing her own Eras tour in 2025. The Just Trish podcast host took to Instagram on Thursday, January 16, 2025, to share the concert dates and venues for her "Eras of Trish Tour."

However, the term "Eras Tour" has widely been popularized by and associated with Taylor Swift. The 14-times Grammy holder kicked off her Eras Tour on March 17, 2023. She showered her fans with 149 concerts across 51 cities globally. The curtains closed on December 8, 2024, with both Taylor and Swifties packing home loads of memories.

Due to the sentimental value attached to the Eras Tour, Trisha's announcement took Swifties and others by surprise. Apart from the name, Trisha's outfit in the tour announcement image further fueled some reactions. Her outfit bore an uncanny resemblance to Taylor's bejeweled Atelier Versace bodysuit from her Eras Tour, which she wore during her Lover set.

Though Taylor donned two different versions of the Versace bodysuit during her tour, the overall design of her outfit mostly remained the same. Some netizens pointed out that the font style on Trisha's tour announcement was also similar to Taylor's Eras Tour. Though there is no information about Trisha's designer, the apparent similarity sparked some mixed feedback online.

"This literally looks like the Eras Tour Parody", wrote one X user.

Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas' tour announcement. (Image via X/@PopBase)

"y’all does that look familiar to you too? like the name & aesthetic of this…" said one.

"Yeah, way too close to Taylor's Eras name and branding - same font family even. Come on!", noted another.

A few people mentioned a potential copyright infringement lawsuit that Trisha could face for supposedly imitating Taylor.

"Can she get sued for this ??", wrote one individual.

"Isn’t that just copyright infringement?", asked another.

"Uh… right. Interesting idea. Surely there’s some sort of copyright on that… it’s literally advertised as “Eras- -Tour” and she’s wearing a nearly identical version of the Lover Bodysuit. This… this is a choice", said one person.

Some wondered if Trisha Paytas was trolling with this announcement.

"WAIT i thought this was a joke no way its real", wrote one X user.

"This is so unserious, but so trisha paytas", commented another.

Trisha Paytas' fans were excited for the tour nonetheless and expressed their wish to see her perform live.

"I wish I could be at all events, I just want to see and hear her everydayyy", exclaimed one fan.

"Iconic and chaotic!", said one person.

"Now this is the Eras tour everyones been waiting for", wrote another.

Trisha Paytas' Eras of Trish Tour kicks off on February 20

Trisha announces Eras of Trish Tour (Image via Instagram/@trishapaytasbackup)

According to the concert dates shared by Trisha Paytas on Instagram, the Eras of Trish Tour is scheduled to begin on February 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The final stop will be Atlantic City, New Jersey where Trisha will perform on June 7, 2025.

Other venues in her 30 cities tour include Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Utah's Salt Lake City, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Tyson, Raleigh, and Charlotte. A few more tour stops include Cincinnati, Phoenix, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Austin, Sacramento, San Jose, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh.

Trisha wrote in the caption:

"CAN’T WAIT TO PERFORM AND HUG YOU"

The mother of two made a separate post about hosting her Chicago concert at the Chicago Theater on April 26. Earlier, on January 15, Trisha Paytas spoke about the tour in episode 143 of her Just Trish podcast. She explained the tour would be about the different eras in her life up until now.

While talking about the song catalog for the tour, Trisha Paytas said there will be new songs from her forthcoming album set to release on February 15.

Tickets for Trisha's tour are to go on sale today, January 17, 2025.

