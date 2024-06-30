Drake recently claimed Spotify had reportedly been using bots to push fake streams for Kendrick Lamar. Both artists have released diss tracks against each other during their rap feud.

On June 29, 2024, the 37-year-old posted a comment on Trainwrecktv's Kick stream. He wrote,

"Hey pragmatic can we take it back to 2022... can you backdoor Eddie like Spotify backdoored the streams for that one song from that one guy."

Fans quickly took to X and offered their theories that Drake was referencing Lamar.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Crying and making excuses in the kick chatroom nah this is rock bottom," one user stated.

Other netizens also trolled Drake for not letting go of the diss battle.

"His ego is hurt to the core 😭🙏" one fan claimed.

"Drake still thinking about Kendrick in July 😭😭😭😭" another user quipped.

"It just keeps getting sadder and sadder. Man's still talking numbers tells you that he knows he lost. Making it so much worse for him cuz he keeps going," one netizen shared.

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks against Drake have been relatively more successful digitally. In May, one of his four diss tracks, Not Like Us, topped the Billboard Hot 100 with 70.9 million streams. Some users also talked about the same on social media, defending Lamar while others backed Drake and questioned Spotify.

"Those streams can’t be back doored. If you actually leave your house (insane concept for a lot of you) it’s hard to avoid hearing it anywhere," one user said.

"Someone audit @Spotify," one fan stated.

"FACTS. Whole industry trying to take down bro They can't stand he been on top for a decade. 20 mans don't randomly make albums and tracks against 1 guy by accident," one netizen claimed.

Several fans also poked fun at Drake's loss against Kendrick in terms of streams and told the rapper to admit defeat.

"He can’t deal with he got out streamed by Dot 🤦🏾‍♂️" a user commented.

"He just needs to accept he has lost🤷‍♂️" another netizen claimed.

Camila Cabello defends Drake amid his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar

Expand Tweet

Camila Cabello released her fourth LP, C, XOXO on June 28, 2024. The project has two features from Drake on Hot Uptown and Uuugly.

Camila recently appeared in an interview with Times to talk about her new music. She mentioned the two rappers' feud saying,

"He is such a delight. It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’"

Drake released four songs against Lamar in 2024, titled Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6. Lamar also dropped four of his own, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, and Not Like Us.