"This says more about his character than anything else" — Internet reacts to Chopper claiming he slept with Stevie J's girlfriend in Puerto Rico

The internet is buzzing after a bold claim from rapper Chopper, who alleged he slept with Stevie J's girlfriend during a trip to Puerto Rico. On April 10, 2025, Chopper, whose real name is Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr., appeared in an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Ad

During the interview, the New Orleans artist discussed his troubled relationship with American DJ and record producer Stevie J. He also claimed to have had an intimate relationship with the DJ's former partner.

Consequently, many users on X reacted to the claims, with numerous netizens suggesting that the statement reflects more on the New Orleans artist's character than anything else—

"This says more about his character than anything else," one commented.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several users on X expressed their frustration, asking why the New Orleans artist would bring up this topic in a conversation where it was neither relevant nor prompted —

"Chopper been talking too f**ing much. Who keep saying "yea, let's interview chopper & see what he has to say about it" @ art of dialogue???? Cause they messy af, fire them!" a netizen commented.

Ad

"Still talking about banging someone's ex over 20 years later. Pathetic," a netizen wrote on X.

"Old classmate calls me and says he allegedly slept with my ex 22 years ago….this is supposed to elicit some kind of emotion?" a third commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, some users on X began to speculate about the name of Stevie's former partner, who allegedly slept with the New Orleans artist since he did not mention their name —

"He said 2003! Joseline was not around then. "Let that blow ya mind" he's clearly talking about Eve," a netizen commented.

"Eve is married to a billionaire now and not thinking about either one of you, that is foul of him to drag her now," one more wrote on X.

Ad

"It's gotta be eve that's why he said let that blow yo mind. One of here biggest songs," a third netizen commented.

Chopper brings up alleged past with Stevie J's then-girlfriend

Ad

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, during an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Chopper claimed to have had an alleged relationship with Stevie J's then-girlfriend. Throughout the interview, the New Orleans artist was asked about the infamous Cheesecake Walk and to share his thoughts on performing it at Stevie J's orders.

In response, he expressed that he felt "disrespected" and did not enjoy the experience. Additionally, the artist claimed that after their time in Puerto Rico, he had an intimate encounter with Stevie J's then-girlfriend.

Ad

"I see yeah, I said yeah bro. I seen it on Vlad, and I felt I felt disrespected you heard me, I felt like I never you heard me done Stevie J done nothing for him to speak on us in that way... But at the end of the day in Puerto Rico I f**ked your b*tch, now let blow your mind you heard me, now let's start I f**ked your b*tch," Chopper said.

Ad

Ad

The infamous Cheesecake Walk mentioned by the interviewer and Chopper dates back to a 2003 incident while filming the television series Making the Band 2. Diddy instructed the cast and crew to engage in a mini race to retrieve cheesecake for him.

The New Orleans artist did not mention the name of Stevie J's then-girlfriend but confirmed that the incident occurred in 2003. According to Hip Hop Vibe, the DJ was in a relationship with American rapper Eve Jihan Cooper. However, neither party has officially confirmed this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More