“Truly growing older together”- Fans react to the demographic statistics of BTS’ j-hope’s HOTS encore concerts

BTS' j-hope’s demographic statistics for his encore solo concerts of HOPE ON THE STAGE tour in Seoul were observed and released recently. On May 14, 2025, an article on Qoo.com outlined the age groups of attendees and their respective percentages. It was noted that 93.4% of the ticket purchasers were women, while only 6.6% were men.

However, what surprised fans the most was the distribution by age group. As K-pop generally attracts a much younger fanbase, comprising fans often in their teenage years, it was unexpected that only 23% of the attendees were in their 20s.

In contrast, the largest group at j-hope's concert ticket purchasers was fans in their 30s, making up 30.4%. This was followed closely by the 40s group, which accounted for 28.2%. Meanwhile, teenagers (10s) made up just 3.3%, and those in their 50s formed 11.7% of the crowd.

The fact that the majority of the audience was in their 30s reflects how the BTS fandom has grown and matured alongside the members themselves, many of whom are now also in their 30s. This realization prompted many fans to share their thoughts online, celebrating their journey and growth with BTS over the years.

"Army’s and BTS are truly growing older together," a fan said.

"I was 19 when I became an army now I'm 27, feels like I've grown alongside them especially Jungkook since there's just 5 months between us.. here's to many more years together," a fan emotionally wrote.

"We really are like same age friends," a fan said.

"Wow is that a chart of people who are attending the tour? I'm definitely in one of those largest groups," a fan stated.

Some fans also made creative as well as hilarious comments.

"Oh this makes me feel much better about having tickets," a fan hilariously mentioned.

"Army twt feels really young online but when i went to jhope concert i was pretty surprised by how much older the demographic was. i felt relatively younger," a young fan said.

"Independent check. Got their own check," a fan creatively said, using one of j-hope's song lyrics.

j-hope's Seoul encore concerts sold out within 1.5 hours

j-hope’s two encore concerts are scheduled to take place at the Goyang Sports Complex on June 13 and 14. Pre-sale for these shows began on May 12, and all tickets were completely sold out within just 1.5 hours.

Following the pre-sale, demographic statistics of the ticket buyers for j-hope's concerts were analyzed and shared, as previously discussed.

Notably, the dates of these encore concerts coincide with BTS’ 12th debut anniversary, adding significance. Four BTS members will have completed their military service by then, prompting speculation among fans about the possibility of a live group reunion or surprise on-stage appearances.

In other news about new projects, member Jin is preparing to make a solo comeback with his upcoming album, ECHO, set to release soon. This marks his second solo album following Happy.

Fans have noticed a clear contrast between the two, as Happy leaned into a more lighthearted and uplifting tone, while ECHO appears to dive into deeper, more emotional territory.

With less than a month left until all BTS members are reunited post-military service, fans can wait to see what could be a truly historic chapter in BTS’ journey.

