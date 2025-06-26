Wack100 says Fat Joe should keep doing his show with Jadakiss and avoid taking a break if he does not want to be perceived as guilty 

Terrance Dixon's lawsuit against Fat Joe was a subject of discussion on DJ Akademiks' recent livestream. In a snippet of the livestream shared by a Joe Budden fan page on X on Thursday, June 26, Akademiks was talking to Wack100 about the lawsuit.

Wack100 told Akademiks that Joe should continue his podcast show with Jadakiss - Joe and Jada podcast - just as he normally did, adding,

"He's gotta stay the course. N***a's gotta stop running, 'cause people coming at him for guilt... It looks like you guilty, bro. Take a leave of absence for what? He's been around for 30 years. His fanbase is his fanbase."

Trending

Expand Tweet

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks claimed to believe that there was "20% truth and 80% lies" in the lawsuit against Fat Joe.

For the unversed, Fat Joe - born Joseph Antonia Cartagena - was named in a $20 million lawsuit filed by his former hypeman, Terrance Dixon, last week. In the suit, Dixon alleged that he had witnessed Cartagena "engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old," Page Six reported.

According to the media outlet, Dixon accused Joe of coercive labor, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent threats, and psychological abuse. He said he worked for Joe from 2006 to 2019 and described himself as a background singer, creative partner, lyricist, security team member, and hypeman for the What's Luv rapper.

In addition to Cartagena, Dixon's lawsuit also names Pistol Pete, Rich Player, Erica Juliana Moreira, as well as Slate, Inc., Sneaker Addict Touring LLC, and Roc Nation LLC, as defendants.

Fat Joe called out Dixon's claims as "disgusting lies" in a new statement

Expand Tweet

Fat Joe, who had maintained his silence on the allegations that Terrance Dixon's bombshell lawsuit aimed at him, issued a statement on his Instagram handle on Thursday, June 26.

Opening how the last few months had been hard on him, Joe said,

"I’ve lost my big brother, my father, my mother and now I’m fighting against these disgusting lies. But please know I will not break and I will NEVER back down."

Joe added that Dixon was looking for a payday by throwing fabricated lies at Cartagena, adding that he would not be successful in his pursuit, writing,

"Problem with your theory. I’ve never let anyone on the streets extort me, so how would I ever let a crooked attorney and a coward ex-hype man extort me?? I’m from the Bronx!"

Further in his statement, Fat Joe also mentioned Dixon's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, directly, accusing him of chasing "clout," and stating that he had "messed with the wrong one this time".

Cartagena's statement backs the claims of his attorney, Joe Tacopina, who called Dixon's lawsuit "a blatant act of retaliation" after Fat Joe sued him for defamation and extortion in April 2025. The suit reveals that Dixon was paid "handsomely" for his assistance on tours and accuses the ex-hypeman of attempting to extort Joe for money, NBC News reports.

Tacopina also revealed that they have taken "legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More