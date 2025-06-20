"Nah Stefon fight back" — DJ Akademiks reacts to Offset and JID's new single "Bodies"

Offset released his new single, Bodies, in collaboration with JID on June 20, 2025, and DJ Akademiks was quick to cover it during one of his recent livestreams. In a clip of Akademiks' livestream posted by @Kurrco, the YouTuber was reviewing the rapper's single while viewing photos and videos of Offset and Sky Marlene's recent clubbing outing.

For the unversed, Sky Marlene is NFL player Stefon Diggs' former partner, and Diggs is currently dating Offset's ex-wife Cardi B.

"Nah Stefon fight back...we're all gonna die trynna get you some clout. Yo, they knew this was the one. Ni**a, this says Bodies mix 18. They mixed this s*it 18 times. If they mixed this s*it 18 times, they knew this the one. This is 18 different mixes" Akademiks said while reviewing the track.

Akademiks clarified that he wasn't going to pick a side between Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and Cardi B, given that the latter's single Outside released on June 20, 2025, as well. However, DJ Akademiks added that he was here for Cephus dissing Stefon Diggs and Cardi B dissing her ex's "side-b*tches."

While Cephus hasn't addressed his separation from Cardi in the track directly, there are suggestive lyrics in Bodies like: "I put a million dollars in two pockets (I did)/ I pay all the lawyers, free 'em out the docket (Huh)."

Offset reportedly spirals after watching son Wave and Stefon Diggs sport similar hairstyles

Cardi B and Offset have indulged in multiple public spats after announcing their divorce in July 2024. In a recent instance of the same, Cardi B accused Cephus of harassing her during an X Spaces session on March 29, 2025.

Cardi claimed that her ex-husband was upset because she sent his girlfriend messages of him begging, stating that he was going to take away his life and threatening Cardi's life as well.

"Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having s*x. That’s the kind of s*it that I was dealing with for the past two months." Cardi B alleged.

Further, Cardi B claimed that Cephus harassed her every time she went out of town by leaving her voice notes that try to pull her "self-esteem to the ground", adding that she was tired of it.

While Cardi B levied allegations of Offset harassing her, the rapper made headlines by deleting his social media accounts after reportedly spiraling over his son Wave and Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs sporting similar braided hairstyles.

Allegedly commenting on the same, Cephus wrote:

“Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out.”

He followed it up with another tweet, reading:

“Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Moreover, shortly after Cardi B went Instagram official with Stefon Diggs, Cephus had posted a cryptic GIF of a man throwing a basketball with a text stating "Today I'll pass".

After a lot of speculation from netizens suggesting that the GIF was aimed at Stefon Diggs, the NFL player took to his Instagram story to post a black-and-white picture of himself catching a football. Netizens believed it was Stefon's response to Cephus.

In other news, Offset took to Instagram in May 2025 to announce he was done with his new album. Fans of the rapper have awaited Cephus dropping a new project, given that his last album was 2023's Set It Off.

