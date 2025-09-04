“Want this for Cardi and Nicki”: Netizens react as Ice Spice and Latto drop new collaboration track ‘GYATT’ following feud rumors 

Ice Spice and Latto have officially released their collaborative track GYATT, ending weeks of speculation and drawing considerable attention online. The song was initially planned to be released on Friday, September 5, 2025, as announced through promotional posts on social media.The song, however, was actually released early and debuted on streaming platforms on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in a surprise release that sparked instant buzz.The release immediately gave rise to a wave of fan response, including remarks such as:Culture Snackz 🌹 @culturesnackzLINK@PopCrave I secretly want this for Cardi and Nickiaidan @aidan7501LINK@PopCrave Latto and ice spice really said let’s make song of the summer before it’s too late 😭 The moment the beat drops, you just know it's going to be a whole vibe. Latto's flow is so fierce, and Ice Spice brings that signature laid-back energy that we all love.Sputnik🛰️ @VasBroughtToXLINK@PopCrave I love to see this one😮‍💨The aspect of surprise has not been overlooked, as fans have been vocal about their astonishment via posts like:Taylor Swift’s right sock (Parody) @tallnbitterLINK@PopCrave The way no one was expecting this???ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@PopCrave Wait it’s out already???The collaboration comes at a time when there has been persistent speculation of a previous feud between the two musicians, which dates back to lyrical back and forth and social media implication, but has since been downplayed by both as largely overblown.Ice Spice and Latto: early rumors of a feudBefore the release of GYATT, Ice Spice and Latto were frequently associated with feud speculation, and fans have been analyzing their lyrics and activity on the internet to find signs of tension.The speculation picked up in January 2024, when Ice Spice released her single Think U the S --- (Fart), which many thought included subliminal references to Latto. Certain phrases like: “I got my foot on their necks, I can't let up / She all on the floor, told her, ‘Get up’” were widely interpreted as a play on Latto’s 2023 hit “Put It on the Floor”.BIG MAMA @LattoLINKANYWAY!Latto responded, apparently shortly after, by teasing her single “Sunday Service” in a preview video shot in a big SUV with friends, which was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter). The snippet featured one of Ice Spice's music videos playing in the background, which fans immediately noted as purposeful.The back and forth went on in the months that followed. Latto gained headlines in June 2024 when the poop-shaped cake was given to her by her friends to celebrate her headlining Birthday Bash summer concert in Atlanta. She uploaded a picture of the cake to X with the caption:“Think I’m the s---, bitch ?????”, an observation that many interpreted as a reference to Ice’s previous single.BIG MAMA @LattoLINKThink I’m the shit , bitch ?????Ice subsequently responded to the jab in her Rolling Stone interview, saying that it was not necessary:“I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like at this point it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny… But it is kind of a compliment because you’re taking something that’s supposed to be a fun moment for you and you’re making it about me again.”Although both artists publicly framed the situation as exaggerated or playful, fans continued to pit them against each other throughout 2024. With the arrival of GYATT in September 2025, however, the collaboration has effectively shifted the focus.Latto and Ice Spice drop surprise single GYATTOn September 3, 2025, Latto and Ice Spice shocked their fans with the unexpected release of their new single, GYATT, a surprise drop that was released without any prior promotion or announcement. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two Grammy-nominated rappers, Latto and Ice Spice, were paired by RCA Records on their first-ever collaboration. The music video of the single will be released soon, and it will premiere at midnight ET on Friday, September 5, 2025.On the production front, GYATT features the efforts of well-known producers Pooh Beatz, Go Grizzly, and Cheeze Beatz. Their joint efforts bring about a track that combines fierce energy and rhythmical momentum.Stay tuned for more updates.