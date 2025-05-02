Latto’s viral Syracuse jersey snap sparks Carmelo Anthony's podcast invite to rap icon

Carmelo Anthony reacted to rapper Latto rocking his Syracuse jersey at Syracuse University’s Block Party 2025. The Atlanta singer was the lead performer for the annual event, and she found the perfect outfit for the occasion, blending fashion and nostalgia.
Latto brought the 2000s New York street fashion to Syracuse, right around the time the Syracuse hero was getting national attention. She wore Timberland boots, oversized jeans and the vintage Carmelo Anthony Syracuse No. 15 jersey.
During a segment of his "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast on Friday, Melo sent a big shoutout to "Big Mama," saying that he liked her outfit. The former New York Knicks star also invited her to the podcast.
"Shoutout to Latto with the Timbs and the Jorts, Jordan socks and Cuse jersey. I f*** with," Melo said.
"Come f*** with us over here Latto. You f*** with the Seven, come sit with us here on the 7 PM couch. Let's get this Seven talk going on over here man," he added.
The rapper had posted a series of pictures with her throwback fashion. In one of the pictures, she was snapped using the men's restroom while also showing off the "Anthony" name on the back of the Syracuse jersey.
She was also bejeweled with a gold chain with two crosses and a dress-matching watch.
Carmelo Anthony decodes Anthony Edwards' mentality going against 'The King' LeBron James
Anthony Edwards is not just an electrifying player anymore. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is not just breaking the hearts of thousands of NBA fans who have revered LeBron James and Kevin Durant for over a decade, but also doing it in a way that makes the most sense in sports.
The LA Lakers vs Timberwolves series perhaps signaled the arrival of a new superstar, who fought and won against his heroes. Carmelo Anthony perfectly put how Edwards took on LeBron to earn his place in the future.
"I always say Mortal Kombat. It's like you're going up the chamber, you're going up the ladder," Carmelo Anthony said. "It's hard for me to call my brother 'The King' but like just the notion of him being 'The King' like he's King James and Ant is like, 'I have to go take it from him. I have to push him in his chest [...] I got to go take this sh**."
"If you're going to take something from somebody, that's the way you approach it and he's on his way to doing that."
Melo also noted how Edwards was body-checking James and even defending him from the half-court.
Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will meet the winner of the Golden State Warriors vs the Houston Rockets series. If he goes against Steph Curry and takes the Warriors star down, it would be a legendary run for Ant-Man.
