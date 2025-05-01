"We beat the best player ever": Anthony Edwards' first statement after knocking out LeBron James creates stir 

Anthony Edwards minced no words after the Minnesota Timberwolves handed LeBron James and the LA Lakers an early exit from the 2024 NBA playoffs. The T-Wolves trounced LA in 103-96 to close out the series 4-1 and the explosive guard made a statement after the win.

Speaking to the reporters after the loss, Edwards referred to James as te best player who the team beat to advance to the second round of the series.

"We beat the best player in the world, the best player ever"

While it was flowers to the 4x NBA champion, Edwards' take also comes in as a way to show that Minnesota was a team that was looking to prove a point. He had made a similar statement last season after sweeping Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns last season.

On the game front, Anthony Edwards ended with 15 points of 5-19 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. The win now sees the T-Wolves take on the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

