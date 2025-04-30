"He’s the head of the snake" - Jaden McDaniels keeps it real on Anthony Edwards' pedigree as a leader (Exclusive)

Anthony Edwards is leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a potential first-round series win against LeBron James and the LA Lakers. After sweeping Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the opening round last year, Edwards is earning his stardom, registering wins against all-time greats.

However, his charisma isn't just about being ultra-aggressive and relentless. According to his teammate, Jaden McDaniels, Edwards is the leader of the team, and everyone listens to him. McDaniels also called Edwards "the head of the snake."

"Sometimes he’ll be in the huddle calling the shots and telling us what to do and where we need to be," McDaniels said on Wednesday, via Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "He's been here for five years. So we’re all going to listen. He’s the head of the snake. Whatever he says, really goes. I feel like him being a leader really helps us."

McDaniels also revealed that Edwards has taken a leadership role for young players on the roster. He recalled a moment between Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr.

"Even off the court, he’s helping the young guys with where they need to be," McDaniels said. "TJ (Terrence Shannon) got in early, and Luka (Doncic) got him with a pump fake. ANT (Edwards) came over and told him, 'That’s the last time you’re doing that.' He’s helping out younger guys. For him to do that for the young guys, it makes them want to get better."

The Timberwolves hold a 3-1 series lead over the Lakers. In Game 4 on Sunday, Edwards led his team with 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Jaden McDaniels compares Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards being compared to Michael Jordan isn't new. The conversation dominated the media when Edwards started his playoff run last season. The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns and went on to defeat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

However, his stellar run came to an end against the Dallas Mavericks. This season, Edwards is on the run again, helping his team to a 3-1 series lead over the LA Lakers in the opening round.

According to Jaden McDaniels, Edwards changed his game since last season. McDaniels also compared his teammate to Jordan.

"Man, he's just passing," McDaniels said on Wednesday, via Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "He's passing better. He's like Michael Jordan. That's all I can say. He's like Michael Jordan. If you didn't watch Mike, you can watch ANT.

"They're relentless. They got the athleticism, fadeaways, mid range and all of that."

While the comparison with Jordan is flattering for a player of any caliber, Edwards has a different personality than the Bulls legend. He jokes around more, while Jordan often has an intense look on. However, at the core of it lies the truth that both are killers on the court.

