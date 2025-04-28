"Today version of Michael Jordan" - Anthony Edwards' 43-pt outing against Lakers draws MJ comparisons for Timberwolves star

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards erupted for 43 points in Game 4 on Sunday against the LA Lakers. Ant-Man scattered 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two crucial free throws that pushed Minnesota to a 3-1 series lead. The All-Star guard nearly outscored the entire Lakers team, which had 19 in the last 12 minutes, by himself.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Edwards’ impressive performance:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“True many people said Anthony Edwards is today version of Michael Jordan”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“We really got MJ Reincarnated but better”

Another fan added:

“This kid is better than kd”

@Abel_Hakeem continued:

“MODERN DAY MJ”

@shichips commented:

“BETTER THAN LUKA”

Luka Doncic ended the night with 38 points but went 1-for-6 in the final quarter of a closely-fought game. Anthony Edwards outplayed the Slovenian when it mattered most. He was easily the best player in Game 4.

Ad

A sloppy third quarter by the Minnesota Timberwolves forced them to trail 94-84 entering the last frame. Edwards quickly gave his team a boost with back-to-back 3-pointers to open the period.

Late in the fourth quarter, Edwards was even more invaluable. He drew a foul on LeBron James with 10.1 seconds remaining and nailed the free throws that settled the final score.

The comparisons between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan have often come up over the past few years. Almost every time Edwards puts on a dazzling show, he is almost always mentioned in the same breath as the legendary former Chicago Bulls star. Ant-Man must accomplish more to reach the same lofty heights as His Airness.

Ad

Anthony Edwards' 43 points ties his second-highest output in the playoffs

Anthony Edwards’ 43 points against the LA Lakers was the second time in his career he hit the mark. The last time he scored that many was in Game 1 of the Western Conference semis last year versus the Denver Nuggets. Edwards’ dazzling display pushed the Timberwolves to a 106-99 win in Denver on May 4, 2024.

Ad

Ant-Man scored 44 points in the playoffs, which he also did against the Nuggets last year. The career-high scoring mark came in Game 4 of the same series. Unlike in Game 1, Edwards’ team suffered a 115-107 loss despite his electric performance.

To send the LA Lakers on vacation this year, the Minnesota Timberwolves might need another explosive performance from their superstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More