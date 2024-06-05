Why is BruceDropEmOff in a fued with Lil Yachty? Drama explained

Popular streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" recently announced that he had left Kick and has now returned to his former home Twitch. However, soon after his return to the platform, he has seemingly found himself embroiled in a feud with American rapper Lil Yachty.

The beef started when a verified X account (@notenoughflaws) posted pictures, seemingly suggesting that the rapper is replicating the streamer's fashion choices. The pictures in question had both Bruce and Yachty wearing a similar beanie.

Reacting to the post, an agitated Lil Yachty replied (now deleted):

"Brother, I've never in my life copied a thing from Bruce. Ask Bruce, who he got his grill made by, why he got that Chanel bag. Stop playing with me, bro. This ni**a was a child playing on the computer when I was getting fly. This ni**a not on no mood boards of mine. F**k are you talking about."

Lil Yachty slams the streamer over a recent online post (Image via X)

Bruce too clapped back at the rapper on X. The streamer took to his alternative X account (@fentanyl) to respond to Lil Yachty's now-deleted post. He replied:

"Shut the f**k up."

Bruce claps back at Lil Yachty (Image via X)

"Real estate in this ni**a's head" - BruceDropEmOff continues his rant against Lil Yachty

BruceDropEmOff's return to Twitch appears to have been rather dramatic. One of the streamer's return streams featured him reacting to the ongoing feud between him and Lil Yachty.

The clip of him reacting to the feud was shared by the verified X.com page Fear Buck (@FearedBuck). Here's what BruceDropEmOff had to say:

"Thing is though, I didn't know I had that much real estate in this ni**a's head. Chat, the thing is though, if you ever get fat, don't get ozempic. This ni**a ozempic twins with Drake. That ni**a crazy bro. Watch out, I want no problem with you bro, stop. You chill twin. You know exactly what you are doing lil' bro."

He appeared quite lighthearted with the entire thing, labeling Lil Yachty's behavior as "childish." He said:

"I know what you are doing. I get it, bro. I get it. But the thing is though, your whole label, I f**k with your label. Nah, but for real though chat, I don't give a f**k. Facts. I don't know what that ni**a was talking about. My cuz (cousin) showing me this sh*t, 'Ay bro, who this ni**a talking about your life.' Man, come on, man. S*it's childish bro."

This isn't the only back-and-forth that BruceDropEmOff has been involved in recently. The streamer has criticized Kick over their content, drawing a reaction from Felix "xQc," who called out Bruce for never coming out with any "feedback."