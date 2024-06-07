WATCH: Diana Ross performs at Eminem-produced Michigan Central Station’s reopening concert

Motown legend Diana Ross kicked off 'Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central' on June 6, 2024, to celebrate the reopening of Detroit's refurbished train station. The 90-minute event, executive-produced by rapper Eminem and his producer, Paul Rosenberg, featured performances by several other artists like Jack White, Big Sean, Fantasia, Common, Melissa Etheridge, Jelly Roll and The Clark Sisters, to name a few.

Detroit native Diana Ross opened the event in front of 20,000 people. Dressed in an orange gown, the 80-year-old legendary singer performed some of her biggest hits, including I’m Coming Out, Upside Down, Thank You and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

Michigan Central Station, which first opened in 1913, ran its last train in 1988, following which it was closed and fell into disrepair. It was bought by Ford Motor Co. in 2018 and, after six years of restoration, will officially be operational from June 7, 2024.

Michigan Central Station was a nearly $1 billion renovation project

According to The Detroit News, Michigan Central Station's restoration hopes to revive the city of Detroit after it spent decades being a symbol of the city's decline.

During the 'Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central' held on Roosevelt Park on Thursday evening, Ford's executive chairman Bill Ford, whose company undertook the nearly $1 billion renovation project, addressed the crowd at the start of the concert.

“Six years ago, we gathered here, and we dreamt of what was possible. We dared to dream that this station, which had become the symbol of a broken city, could once again shine as a symbol of the Motor City," he said.

He added:

"There were many doubters who didn't believe our mission was possible. We all are proud of this, and this city is where the American dream was born. This station was the gateway for opportunity for many generations."

In total, over 3100 workers put in more than 1.7 million hours into the construction of the $940 million Michigan Central Station and nearby surroundings over the past six years.

While the outdoor concert that heralded the opening of Detroit's landmark station was produced by Eminem, he was not scheduled to perform at the event.

But the rapper, who grew up in the city, surprised fans as he took to the stage to close the event by performing Not Afraid, Sing for the Moment, his new song Houdini, and, most aptly, Welcome 2 Detroit.

"Detroit, we're up. I love you. Our city’s up. Let's f*cking go!” he exclaimed after his performance.

According to Rutland Herald, Jack White, who also hails from Michigan, performed at the concert with his band, saying that he was "going to play a few songs that were written a few blocks away from right here." The musician played Seven Nation Army, a song he recorded when he was a part of The White Stripes.

While several Detroit-based musicians performed at the event, other famous faces like Barry Sanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, Judge Greg Mathis, Taylor Lautner, Mike Epps and Sophia Bush appeared as hosts.

According to Rutland Herald, the 18-storey Michigan Central Station will reportedly pave the way for more jobs in Detroit, as the newly renovated 30-acre mobility innovation district is set to supposedly revive Corktown.

The project is expected to bring thousands of tech-related jobs, with new restaurants, hotels and other businesses reportedly setting up shop near Corktown.