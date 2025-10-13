“Watch Jay Z drop too”: Netizens react as Nas and DJ Premier are set to release collaborative album in December 2025

Nas and DJ Premier are set to release a collaborative album in December this year. The duo will reunite, having worked together on multiple tracks on Nas' 1994 album, Illmatic.

Nas, whose real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. His discography has been a major success over the years. His last studio album, however, was released in 2023, titled Magic 3.

The iconic rapper is now set to release a new collaborative album with DJ Premier. The two have collaborated on songs like N.Y. State of Mind and Memory Lane from the 1994 album, Illmatic.

Fans online have reacted to the new album announcement by the duo, as one X (formerly Twitter) speculated that even Jay-Z might come up with some new music soon. They wrote:

"Watch Jay Z drop too."

"Watch Jay Z drop too."

Another wrote,

"Hip-hop purists just stood up in unison 😭🔥"

Another commented,

"Jay Z finna drop a Album with Pharrell in Dec too after hearing this"

Fans continued to express their excitement about the new album, as one tweeted,

"Hip-hop about to sound like New York in '96 again 😭🔥"

Another commented,

"Finally. Been waiting for 30 years. I have grays in my facial hair."

Another wrote,

"Nas really loves hip-hop bro. So much respect"

Nas on his album with DJ Premier and collaboration with De La Soul

Rapper Nas at 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture - Source: Getty

Jones is reportedly set to drop Legend Has It, an album series aimed to honor some hip-hop icons like Slick Rick and Raekwon, among others. He is dropping a collaboration album with DJ Premier and an LP with De La Soul.

Nas spoke about his project in an interview with Rolling Stone, which was published on October 7. When asked about his album with DJ Premier, he said:

"I can’t wait for people to finally hear it. I don’t know about anybody else, but for me and him, it was personally a long time coming for us to do it."

Jones also spoke about having a feature on every album on this project and collaborating with the likes of DJ Premier and De La Soul. He said:

"It happened organic. I didn’t know that I would even be asked to get on all of these songs. These are serious artists working on their art. I was very respectful and fanning out and enjoying the moments like a family with them every time I could get with them. I was happy to get a call to get on a song. I thought me and Premier would probably be out this summer."

"I didn’t know that I would have a chance to get on these albums. I can’t believe it. I’m sitting here [like], 'Is this real?' I got to pinch myself. I’m honored to be able to rock next to these guys and try to hold my own next to them because how ill these dudes is, it’s like, 'Man, I’m trying to keep up.'" he added.

The icon also spoke at length about wanting rappers to be hailed as "superheroes". He also heaped praise on Kendrick Lamar and hailed him as a "North Star" for hip-hop.

The Get Down rapper's label, Mass Appeal, is also collaborating with Marvel on Legend Has It.

